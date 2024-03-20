The Local Scene: ‘Blues Brothers’ musicians, ABBA tribute in the Sauk Valley this weekend

"Blue" Lou Marini (above) will perform with Tom "Bones" Malone and the Dixon Municipal Band at its spring concert on March 23, 2024, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. (© R. Andrew Lepley-All Rights Reserved)

Here is a list of things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. Tom “Bones” Malone and “Blue” Lou Marini, known for their acting and musical performances in “The Blues Brothers” and “The Blues Brothers 2000,″ will solo with the Dixon Municipal Band at its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Malone, a trombonist, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer, is among the most experienced professionals in the business. He is best known for his work with “The Blues Brothers,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “Saturday Night Live.” Marini is the seasoned soul and adept multi-instrumentalist, arranger, composer, educator and producer credited with inspiring the origins of a fan-following cult across multiple genres of music. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. Visit dixonmunicipalband.com or find the band on Facebook for more information.

2. A Green Ribbon Basket Raffle will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Coleta Sportsmen’s Club, 21038 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick. The event is free to attend, but reserved tables of eight for a $200 donation are available. The Green Ribbon Basket Raffle is a fundraiser to support the Run for Brain Health 5K going into its fourth annual event. All the money raised between the basket raffle and the race will go directly to NAMI Sauk Area. Food and drinks will be available.

3. Professor Norm Moline will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Morrison’s Odell Public Library on “Why Taiwan Matters: Small Island, Important Place.” The event is sponsored by The Whiteside Forum. Moline is professor emeritus in geography at Augustana College in Rock Island and is a frequent guest speaker at Whiteside Forum events and many area venues. The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, and the presentation is open to everyone free of charge. All are welcome and questions about Taiwan, China and relations to the U.S. are encouraged. For more information about the Whiteside Forum, this event, or an update on the season, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347, or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook.

4. “Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute” will take the stage Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 at the White Pines Lodge Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris. The music of ABBA comes to life in a joyful celebration of their timeless tunes such as “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “SOS” and “Knowing Me Knowing You.” Seating for the matinee shows begins at 11:20 a.m. with Platinum, Gold and Silver seating tickets for sale. The price includes the buffet, coffee, tea, show, dessert, tax and gratuity. For more information, call 815-655-2400.

5. The Dixon American Legion will serve spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert for $12 or baked or fried cod fish, roll, salad, vegetable, baked potato or French fries and dessert for $18 from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 22. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve a meal, available for dine in at the Post, 1120 First St., or for carryout.