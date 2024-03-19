AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, Guns N’ Roses tribute bands coming to Arcada Theatre this month

Thunderstruck, a tribute to AC/DC, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30. (Onesti Entertainment )

If you’re not planning to fly to Europe to catch legendary hard rockers AC/DC on their tour this spring, you can catch the next best thing when Thunderstruck, a tribute to the Australian band, performs at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

According to the Arcada Theatre, Thunderstruck recreates the spirit and energy of AC/DC, playing songs from all eras of the band’s long tenure. Audiences will hear favorites “Highway to Hell,” “Hells Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back in Black” and many more. Opening the show will be Night Songs, a local band tributing the songs of ’80s hard rock band Cinderella.

Thunderstruck is just one of several exciting tribute shows coming to St. Charles. The Ultimate Elvis Experience, featuring Cody Ray Slaughter and Shawn Klush, will celebrate the magic, music and memory of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Nightrain, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band, will perform some of the biggest hits of the ’80s hard rock era at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Nightrain will play every song on the Guns N’ Roses multi-platinum debut album, “Appetite for Destruction,” as well as other songs from the band’s catalog.

The timeless music of Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac will be showcased on Friday, March 29, as The Chain and Petty Union take the stage on one incredible double bill. The Chain will play some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, including “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop” and many more.

Petty Union, whose members have played on stage with rock legends such as Eric Clapton, Deep Purple, The Allman Brothers and others, will honor the late Petty’s legacy with a live experience saluting his iconic songs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.

The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.