Violinist Tricia Park to perform ‘From Bach to BTS’ at Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles

Violinist Tricia Park will perform her inventive program “From Bach to BTS” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24 as part of the Norris Cultural Arts Center’s “Music & More in the Gallery” series. (Photo provided by Tricia Park )

Violinist Tricia Park will perform her inventive program “From Bach to BTS” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24 as part of the Norris Cultural Arts Center’s “Music & More in the Gallery” series.

According to a news release, in “Violin Solos: From Bach to BTS,” Park takes the audience on an entertaining and informative tour of the violin’s history, from well-known classics by J.S. Bach and Paganini to works by George Walker, Chen Yi, Anthony Cheung, Isang Yun, and Chicago composer Augusta Read Thomas.

She will round out the program with the family favorite, Alan Ridout’s “Ferdinand the Bull,” as well as her own original compositions plus music by the Korean boy band sensation, BTS.

Park is the producer and host of the podcast, “Is it Recess Yet? Confessions of a Former Child Prodigy.” She is the recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, a Fulbright grant and was selected as one of “Korea’s World Leaders of Tomorrow” by the Korean Daily Central newspaper.

Since appearing in her first orchestral engagement at age 13 with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Park has performed with the English Chamber Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, and National Symphony Orchestra of South Africa; the Montreal, Dallas, Cincinnati, Seattle, Honolulu, Nevada and Lincoln symphonies; and the Calgary, Buffalo, and Westchester and Naples philharmonics.

For more information about Park, visit www.triciapark.com.

Visit https://norris-cultural-arts.ticketleap.com/ to purchase tickets.The Norris Cultural Arts Center is at 1040 Dunham Road on the Norris Campus (St. Charles East High School).