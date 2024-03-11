St. Charles Public Library to showcase art of local resident

Carly Palmer's show “Time And Time Again,” is a self-curated solo exhibition of 22 pieces, including four paintings and 18 hand-cut paper collages. All of the collages contain images of various types of clocks and references to time in a literal or metaphorical sense. (Photo provided by St. Charles Public Library )

During March and April, the St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by artist and writer Carly Palmer—a St. Charles resident who specializes in visual artistic mediums of hand-cut paper collage and acrylic hard-edge abstracts.

She has exhibited in several local galleries in the Chicago area as part of both group and solo shows, according to a news release.

Her show, “Time And Time Again,” is a self-curated solo exhibition of 22 pieces, including four paintings and 18 hand-cut paper collages. All of the collages contain images of various types of clocks and references to time in a literal or metaphorical sense.

Palmer is a 2021-2023 Jungian Studies Program Cohort Graduate from C.G. Jung Institute of Chicago. Participants studied the fundamentals of Jungian theory grounded in experiential learning. She is currently studying in the Exploring Psychoanalysis Program at the Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute. She was selected to participate in Kolaj Institute’s virtual “Curating Collage Workshop ‘’ which was designed to train artists as curators, the release stated.

Since 1979, the works of local artists have been on display at the St. Charles Public Library through its Community Artist Gallery program. The exhibit can be seen anytime the library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.