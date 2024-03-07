Staying home for spring break? Here are some ideas for fun-filled day trips

If a family vacation over spring break isn’t in the cards this year, but you want to get out of the house and do something fun, we have some great ideas for day trips that are within a few hours of most locations in northern Illinois and suburban Chicago. Whether you’re seeking historical immersion, a nature fix or just a fun escape, here are some suggestions for the perfect getaway for the whole family.

Morton Arboretum

With the mild weather we’ve been experiencing the past few weeks, a trip to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is the ideal place for the family to spend the day. Immerse yourself in nature, with 16 miles of hiking trails, a variety of tree collections, nine miles of biking trails, lush gardens and landscapes. Discover the award-winning Children’s Garden, the maze garden or check out rotating special exhibitions. The arboretum is open from 7 a.m. to sunset 365 days a year. Timed-entry reservations are required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mortonarb.org.

Galena

If you have the time, a road trip to the northwest corner of the state to historic Galena is well worth the drive. It sits near the Mississippi River, where Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin meet, and visitors can marvel at the beautiful rolling hills, meander through the many boutiques or tour the home of former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant or the Dowling House, the city’s oldest home, dating back to 1826. Stroll through Galena Park, sip some wine at Galena Cellars Tasting Room and dine at one of the city’s many restaurants, from casual to upscale. For more information about Galena, visit visitgalena.org.

Fabyan Forest Preserve and Fox River Trail

Fabyan Forest Preserve, set on the beautiful Fox River in Geneva, has many natural and historic features, perfect for an afternoon out. Check out the Fabyan Villa Museum, home to George and Nelle Fabyan from 1905-1939; it was redesigned by Frank Lloyd Wright. The tranquil Japanese Tea Garden was designed in 1910 by Japanese landscape architect Taro Otsuka as a private garden for the Fabyans. The Fabyan Windmill, a 68-foot, five-story, circa 1850 structure, was moved in 1914 to the east side of Fabyan Forest Preserve. While visiting the forest preserve, make time for a hike or bike ride along the Fox River Trail. The trail passes through the cities of Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles, all perfect places to stop for a drink or bite to eat. For more information, visit kaneforest.com/location/fabyan.

Anderson Japanese Gardens

Located in Rockford, Anderson Japanese Gardens is a 12-acre garden, featuring koi ponds, waterfalls, lush landscapes, streams, traditional Japanese architecture and more. Throughout the year, the gardens offer special attractions, exhibits and classes. Enjoy live music while sipping a hot beverage at the coffee shop, or dine at Fresco at the Garden. The gardens are open seasonally. To check operating hours and for more information, visit andersongardens.org.

Matthiessen State Park

Everyone knows Starved Rock Park, but the lesser-known, equally beautiful Matthiessen State Park is a great option if you’re looking for a state park that’s likely to be less crowded. The park has canyons, streams, prairie and forest, and is a wonderful place for a relaxing afternoon. The park is about four miles south of Utica and three miles east of Oglesby. For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.matthiessen.html.

Explore Matthiessen State Park with its stunning canyons, streams, prairie and forest. (Julie Barichello)

Stronghold Castle

Perched on a bluff overlooking the beautiful Rock River in Oregon, Illinois, is Stronghold Castle, a Tudor-style manor house that was the summer home of Walter Strong and family. The home was built between 1928 and 1930, and the family sold the property to the Presbyterian Church in the 1960s. It is used now as a campground, retreat and event center, but tours are available of the castle, which has 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Guests will get a glimpse of medieval life during the tour. For more information about a tour, contact reservations@strongholdcenter.org or call 815-732-6111. Visit the website at strongholdcenter.org.

Walter Strong is shown outside Stronghold Castle with his dog in 1930. (Photo supplied by Michal Burnett, Ogle County Historical Society)

Historic Nauvoo

Take a trip to the eastern bank of the Mississippi River and visit historic Nauvoo. The small town, located on the river about 100 miles west of Peoria in Hancock County, is a haven of history. The town originally was settled by the Sauk and Fox Native American tribes, and later was settled by the Mormon Church in 1839. Visitors can enjoy a guided horse-drawn wagon ride, dip candles, play 1840s games, take a walking tour, visit museums and enjoy shopping and dining in the living historic district. For more information or to plan your trip, visit beautifulnauvoo.com.

Phillips Park Aurora

The beautiful, 325-acre park in Aurora has it all – a golf course, aquatic center, a zoo, dog park, hiking/biking trails, gardens, a skate park, playground and visitors center. While at the visitors center, check out mastodon bones that were discovered on park grounds during a 1934 Civil Works Administration project. The park is located at 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. For more information about the park and its amenities, visit www.aurora-il.org/893/Phillips-Park.

Wildlife Prairie Park

Get up close to bison, bears, eagles, bobcats and other animals native to the state at Wildlife Prairie Park, an 1,800-acre park just northwest of Peoria in Hanna City. A 1.5-mile walking trail leads guests through the woods to see the animals in their natural environments. In addition to the animal habitat and trail, the park offers train rides, biking, disc golf and more. Check the calendar before you go, as special events and programs often are offered. For more information, visit wildlifeprairiepark.org.

Galesburg

Galesburg, located in western Illinois south of the Quad Cities and northwest of Peoria, is home to the Discovery Depot Children’s Museum, Galesburg Railroad Museum and Knox College, where President Abraham Lincoln stood in 1858 to debate slavery during a visit to the area. Stroll Seminary Street for boutique shopping or check out the Galesburg Antique Mall. Take a walking tour to learn about the area’s rich history before enjoying a drink at one of the city’s breweries or coffee shops. To plan your visit, check out experiencegalesburg.com.

Madison/New Glarus, Wisconsin

Head north to the Wisconsin state capital of Madison, a lively, bustling college town with plenty to see and do. The downtown area has a thriving restaurant and bar scene, as well as unique shopping. The city is surrounded by two lakes, so take a bike ride or hike along more than 200 miles of trails, check out the city’s famed farmers market or visit the capitol building. Madison has a renowned children’s museum, contemporary art museum, historical museums and more. To plan your day trip to Madison, visit www.visitmadison.com. Just southwest of Madison is New Glarus, home to the famed New Glarus Brewing Company. You can tour the brewery, which is set on a hill overlooking the beautiful countryside, before visiting the city of New Glarus, which is called “America’s Little Switzerland.” For more information, visit www.swisstown.com/attractions.