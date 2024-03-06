La Salle’s Stage 212 to host two improv workshops

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two improv workshops Saturday, March 16 at the theater.

Imagination Station, from 10 to 11 a.m., is designed for ages 8-13. Instructor Trisha Bagby will introduce a variety of improv skills and incorporate them into fun games.

Acting Out, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is designed for ages 14 and up, including adults. Bagby will present several fun games used to help master improv skills.

The cost of Imagination Station is $12 per person. The cost of Acting Out! is $15 per person. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.