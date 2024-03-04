The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik to perform in St. Charles March 15

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik celebrates its 60th anniversary with all the original members with a concert at 7:30 p.m. on March 15, which is the Ides of March, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles. (Photo provided by The Ides of March)

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik celebrates its 60th anniversary with all the original members with a concert at 7:30 p.m. on March 15, which is the Ides of March, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles.

The Ides of March will be accompanied by the Eye Of the Tiger Pops Orchestra, and will perform the hit songs written or co-written by Jim Peterik, such as “The Eye Of the Tiger,” “Vehicle,” and “Hold On Loosely,” which have been fan favorites for decades, according to a news release.

The Orchestra Project is a collaboration with noted Chicago musician Ed Vodicka who has arranged the Ides’ tunes for strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion; complimenting the band’s rock instruments, and legendary singing voices. Conducting the orchestra will be Dave Stahlberg, a long-time former member of the Ides’ fabled brass section, according to the release.

“This is a can’t-miss event for Ides fans, classic rock aficionados, and all those who love the music that continues to inspire and excite people of all ages,” James L. Collins, chairman of the Norris Cultural Arts Center, said in the release.

The Norris Cultural Arts Center is located at 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles, on the Norris Campus which includes St. Charles East High School.

For tickets and more information, visit norris-cultural-arts.ticketleap.com/.