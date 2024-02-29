Local Scene: Titanic exhibit among the highlights this weekend in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. 1912 Exhibit: The Bureau County History Center will open its 1912 Titanic exhibit from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, then it will run Wednesdays through Saturdays moving forward (last tour begins at 4:30 p.m.) at the Newell Bryant Museum, 634 S. Pleasant St., Princeton. The exhibit looks at the photographs and stories around which the lives of residents here revolved. In addition, the Daughters of the American Revolution will open its Celebrating our Families and Patriots exhibit in the Clark Norris Museum. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children 12 and younger and free for active-duty military personnel. For information, visit bureauhistory.org or call 815-875-2184.

2. Stand-Up Comedy Night: The 122 Club in Streator will host the Underdogs of Comedy at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The entertainment includes comedians Ronnie Ray, Dame Grant and Mike Atcherson. Visit https://ticketstripe.com/events/97610408002227 for ticket information or https://www.facebook.com/the122club for more information about the event.

3. Utica Fire Department Annual Smoker: The event is from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, featuring gun raffles, blackjack, drawdown, food, horse racing, tip boards and dice games. The entry fee is $15 and includes food, soda and beer. A drawdown ticket is $25. The cost is $10 for fire, emergency medical service technicians, police and the family of first responders. Guests must be 21. All proceeds benefit the Utica Fire Department.

4. Greater Prairie Chicken in Illinois: The Starved Rock Visitor Center will host a program on the greater prairie chicken in Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday. Join Bob Gillispie, site superintendent of Prairie Ridge State Natural Area of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, as he discusses current and past conservation efforts protecting and managing the last remnant of greater prairie chickens, an endangered species in Illinois.

5. Beyond the Stars: Musical duo Christina Eltrevoog and TM Shaw will perform songs from their latest album “One Planet” during a Wintertide concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the St. Genevieve docked at the Heritage Harbor marina, 421 Great Loop E Drive, Ottawa. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $22.50 for seniors and veterans and $25 for adults. Visit https://stegenriverboat.com for information on the show or to buy tickets.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.