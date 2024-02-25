Starved Rock to host program on endangered prairie chicken

Join Bob Gillispie, site superintendent of Prairie Ridge State Natural Area of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, as he discusses current and past conservation efforts protecting and managing the last remnant of greater prairie chickens, an endangered species in Illinois. (Provided by Will County Audubon Chapter)

The Starved Rock Visitor Center will host a program on the Greater Prairie Chicken in Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

All IDNR/state park programs are free but donations to the Starved Rock Foundation on site are welcome. Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the non-profit friends group at the park (not to be confused with the Starved Rock Community Foundation).

