Iconic singer Dionne Warwick to perform in St. Charles

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick will grace the stage of the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, March 22. (Onesti Entertainment)

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick will grace the stage of the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, March 22. Tickets are on sale now.

Warwick, 83, is a six-time Grammy Award winner. She has recorded more than 70 hit songs, and sold more than 100 million albums.

According to the Arcada Theatre, Burt Bacharach and Hal David discovered Warwick in 1961, and she went on to record 18 Top 100 singles, including “Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By” and many others. Warwick was part of the 1985 recording of “That’s What Friends Are For,” along with Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, which raised awareness and funds for AIDS research. She also participated in the 1985 recording of “We Are the World,” which raised money for famine relief in Africa.

The Phil Collins Experience, which has been entertaining audiences with the timeless music of the iconic Collins since 2018, will be at the Arcada Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Audiences will become immersed in the world of Collins and his former band Genesis, with hits like “Sussudio,” “In the Air Tonight,” “That’s All,” “Invisible Touch” and many more. Singer Terry Adams Jr. brings the look, sound and emotion of Collins to life, along with a 12-piece band that includes a brass section. Adams is also a drummer, playing left-handed as Collins does.

The Phil Collins Experience, which has been entertaining audiences with the timeless music of the iconic Collins since 2018, will be at the Arcada Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8. (Onesti Entertainment )

Warrant, a staple on the ’80s hard rock music scene, will perform at the Arcada at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The band has two platinum albums and three Top Ten singles. Warrant honors the legacy of late lead singer Jani Lane with hits like “Heaven,” “Down Boys,” “Cherry Pie” and more.

For more information about the Arcada Theatre or to purchase tickets to any show, visit arcadalive.com.