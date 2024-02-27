‘Fairytales on Ice’ coming to Arcada Theatre, Des Plaines Theatre this weekend

“Fairytales on Ice” returns to the Des Plaines Theatre at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3 and the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024. (Onesti Entertainment)

Get ready for an ice show in the middle of a classic theater!

Beloved characters like Peter Pan, Wendy, Cinderella and more return for “Fairytales on Ice” at the Des Plaines Theatre at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3 and the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7 p.m. Monday, March 4.

According to a news release from Onesti Entertainment, world-class ice skaters, live singing and cirque performances will come together from all corners of the globe, with breathtaking spins, bedazzled costumes, new technology, show-stopping sets and enchanting effects.

“Every time we have this show at our theatres, guests are truly blown away by the excitement of this family show,” said Onesti Entertainment President and CEO Ron Onesti. “This is definitely the perfect way to spend quality time and create lasting memories with kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews.”

The Des Plaines Theatre is located at 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, and the Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://oshows.com.