Mental Magic Comedy Dinner Show coming to Coach’s Golf and Grill in Lena

Magician Nino Cruzillini (left) will perform at Coach's Golf and Grill on Saturday, March 2. (Fiddler's Green Photography)

One of the oldest golf courses in Illinois will play host to magician Nino Cruzillini on Saturday, March 2, as he presents his Mental Magic Comedy Dinner Show.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Coach’s Golf and Grill in Lena, a venue dating back to the 1920s, according to a news release. Cruzillini will perform at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to bringing smiles to the faces of guests and make them stars of the show,” Cruzillini said in the release. “Everyone needs laughter to escape life for a while. See volunteers read my thoughts, feel the magic happen in their hands, and amaze themselves unleashing the power of their mind.”

Cruzillini is a private and corporate magician, mind reader, comedy hypnotist and speaker who has a long-running magic variety show at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Coach’s Golf and Grill is located at 621 Lena St. in Lena. For more information, call 815-369-2222.