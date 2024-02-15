The Local Scene: Visitor-led art at Will County forest preserve

In January, the Forest Preserve District of Will County challenged visitors to explore the preserve, fill frames the nature center supplied with nature-related items and then take a photograph. Come out to Hidden Oaks Nature Preserve in Bolingbrook to view photos from local artists of all ages and perspectives. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Suzy Lyttle)

1. Fill the Frame Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. In January, the Forest Preserve District of Will County challenged visitors to explore the preserve, fill frames the nature center supplied with nature-related items and then take a photograph. The display features photos from local artists of all ages and perspectives. See the exhibit, craft a frame and then take it home and fill. Free. All ages. Registration not required. For information, call 815-722-4121 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2. Wine Tasting, Music & More at the Museum: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Sample Bishops Hill’s award-winning wines and vote for the ones that should be served at future JAHM events. The Nova Soul Quartet will play a mixture of pop, jazz and R&B. Bella Cucina will provide hors d’oeuvres. View new galleries nearing completion. A beverage bar will be available. Admission is $50. For tickets or information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

3. Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Codfish sandwich, codfish platter, shrimp dinner, fish taco platter, combo shrimp and cod, cheese pizza, grilled cheese sandwich. Prices range from $3 to $13. Baked goods available for purchase. Credit, cash or check payable to Knights of Columbus 5573. For carryout, call 815-577-6673 from 4 to 7 p.m. on fish fry dates.

4. “The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. Joliet. Tickets are $5, general admission, on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are not available online. Doors open 30 minutes before the movie begins. A free organ concert will be held at that time. Items from the bar and concessions (including freshly popped popcorn) will be available to buy. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

5. Literature and Libations: An evening with author William Hazelgrove: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, White Oak Library District, 201 Normantown Road, Romeoville. Enjoy light refreshments and a glass of wine, beer or a non-alcoholic beverage while William Hazelgrove discusses his book “Al Capone and the 1933 World’s Fair: the End of the Gangster Era in Chicago.” A Q&A session and book signing will follow. Copies of Hazelgrove’s books will be available to buy. Registration required. Registrants must be 21 years or older. IDs will be checked at the door. For information, contact Jeanne Jesernik at 815-552-4230 or jjesernik@whiteoaklib.org. Register at whiteoaklibrary.org.

