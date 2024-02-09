The Graceful Ordinary kicks off new Martini & Oyster Happy Hour, late-night menu

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is kicking off their new Martini & Oyster Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays – Fridays.

Martinis are $10 and oysters are $2 each. According to a news release, each oyster is freshly shucked and served with tabasco, lemon and mingonette sauce. Martinis can be shaken or stirred, house gin or vodka, extra dirty or with a sugar rim, the bar team will tailor make each cocktail. Wine lovers will enjoy buy one, get one half off wine bottles every Thursday.

For those looking for a bite to eat after a show or evening out, The Graceful Ordinary now has a new late-night bar menu from 9 p.m. to close Thursdays–Saturdays.

The menu includes the double-stacked T.G.O. Burger, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich with coleslaw and house-made pickles, and lobster pizza with Manchego cheese, and exclusive plates like house-made herb potato chips with creamy french onion dip and jamon with pan con tomate: toasted bread topped with tomato relish and thinly sliced Spanish jamon. These bites are only available at the bar, the adjacent cocktail lounge, or the restaurant’s outdoor fire tables.

The Graceful Ordinary is located at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles.