NCI ARTworks in Peru to host exhibit of Greg Malm, Ray Cox, Lorena Malm’s works

NCI ARTworks in Peru will host an opening reception Friday, Feb. 9, for the 3 Views exhibition of works by photographers Greg Malm and Ray Cox as well as work by abstract/digital artist Lorena Malm.

The exhibit will take place 6 to 8 p.m. in the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru. It is free and open to the public.

Oregon native Lorena Malm is a nationally acclaimed abstract fine artist who is also well known for her whimsical digital imagery. Her work has received numerous awards and recognition by prestigious art publications throughout the U.S. She has exhibited at the Prairie Arts Center in Princeton, The Next Picture Show Gallery in Dixon, the NCI Artworks Gallery in Peru and Open Space Gallery in Ottawa as well as in Chicagoland galleries. Many of her pieces are on permanent display at local banks, businesses and private homes.

Cox has been working in the field of photography for more than 40 years. He operated a photography studio in Utica for 20 years, while also working as an automotive technician for a business in Streator. Ray is self-taught, beginning with his 126 drop-in Kodak cartridges in 1969. He’s done everything from portraiture to landscape and is inspired by whatever catches his eye.

Greg Malm is a Princeton native whose eye for architecturally interesting objects finds its expression in the photographs he produces. He received his Bachelor of Arts from North Park University and did post-graduate work at University of Illinois at Chicago. In 1985 he founded a photography and architectural restoration business and worked as an assistant to famed photographer Mark Ballogg for three years.

In addition to the opening reception Feb. 9, the 3 Views exhibit will be open to the public for private viewing by appointment. To view and purchase the items on exhibit email outreach@nciartworks.com to schedule a time.