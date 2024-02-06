Enjoy Batavia’s bar and restaurants with new ‘Shiver by the River’ promotion

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce's new promotion, Shiver by the River, runs Feb. 15-March 14, 2024. (Image provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

Enjoy the best of Batavia’s bar and dining scene with the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s new promotion, Shiver by the River.

According to a news release, with a free digital pass, participants will “check-in” to Batavia restaurants, bars, cafes, coffee shops and more for a chance to win prizes. This fun program will run from Thursday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, March 14.

Some of the more than 30 establishments participating will offer discounts and specials. This promotion is funded by the city of Batavia to support our local drinking and dining businesses.

“It is exciting to launch this new promotion,” Margaret Perreault, president and CEO for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “We were looking to shake up the restaurant week promotion of the past and are enthusiastic about this new check-in pass experience.

“Visitors and residents will love the ease of the pass, and appreciate the restaurant promotions. Likewise, restaurants will enjoy the visibility the program provides and the extra support from new and repeat customers.”

Participants can sign up for the digital pass now by going to bataviachamber.org/shiver-by-the-river to learn more about the program. Once the promotion goes live, participants can “check-in” once per location per week.

Pass holders with qualifying check-ins will be entered into weekly drawings for restaurant gift cards ranging from $25 to $50. The first 100 people to reach five check-ins will receive a bottle of Gindo’s Hot Sauce. The grand prize winner after week four will receive $200 in Batavia Chamber Bucks. All prize details and a full explanation of how the program will work is available at bataviachamber.org.

“We invite everyone to come to Batavia to experience our diverse dining scene, sip on delicious cocktails and craft beer and warm up with coffee and tea at our coffee shops. Don’t forget to get ice cream, too,” Perreault said.

To learn more about Shiver By The River, visit bataviachamber.org.