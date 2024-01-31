Tacos Jerez slated to open in Huntley, but can’t use drive-thru for alcohol sales

Tacos Jerez is planning to open its doors in Huntley in the next few weeks.

The restaurant has two other locations, in Elgin and Rolling Meadows, and received the village of Huntley’s approval in December.

The Mexican eatery will be inheriting the space, including two drive-thru lanes, from the former Burger King at 12262 Route 47. Tacos Jerez proprietors previously told village officials that they planned to save one drive-thru lane for mobile orders.

Tacos Jerez applied for a liquor license with the village, but the restaurant space provided a unique twist. The particular liquor license the restaurant applied for allows for the sale of alcoholic drinks for consumption on the premises and the sale of alcohol in the original package. However, Huntley clearly stipulated that alcohol cannot be sold through the drive-thru.

The village board voted unanimously last week to approve the liquor license with that caveat.

Village Trustee John Piwko asked if there was an opening date, to which representatives from Tacos Jerez said a date isn’t set but they’re hoping to open within the next month.

Trustee Mary Holzkopf also wanted on the record clarification that the drive-thru would not have alcohol. Tacos Jerez representatives confirmed that they would not be doing so.