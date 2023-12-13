Tacos Jerez restaurant coming to Huntley

Tacos Jerez, a Mexican restaurant with locations in Elgin and Rolling Meadows, is one step closer to coming to Huntley.

The Village Board signed off on a special use permit for Tacos Jerez last week. The restaurant is planning to open early next year, officials indicated at their meeting Thursday.

The restaurant will be located in the old Burger King at 12262 Route 47, and plans to use the two drive-thru lanes that Burger King put in. One of those lanes will be for online, call-ahead and mobile orders, while the other will be for ordering at the drive-thru, according to village documents.

The Village board was very supportive of the restaurant.

Trustee Vito Benigno said he and his wife visited the Elgin Tacos Jerez location, and went back a second time.

“It was absolutely wonderful. It was delicious,” Benigno said.

Trustee Mary Holzkopf told the restaurant operators: “I’m super excited, wish you the best of luck, and please have nachos on the menu.”

Trustee Ronda Goldman said she was glad the restaurant was coming to Huntley.

“Thank you for thinking about coming here,” Goldman said.