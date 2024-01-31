McAninch Arts Center to host ‘With Love, From The Second City’ comic Valentine show

The McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn will present “With Love, From The Second City,” a hilarious love-inspired Valentine show at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. (TimothyMSchmidt.com)

The McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn will present “With Love, From The Second City,” a hilarious love-inspired Valentine show on Saturday, Feb. 10. Showtimes are 5 and 8 p.m.

According to a news release, the show is perfect for those who love Valentine’s Day, as well for those who hate the holiday. The Second City show takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections and the mire of human relationships in an evening sure to elicit raucous laughter for couples and singles.

The production features some of the best sketches and songs from The Second City, plus the company’s trademark improvisation. The cast for the performances include George Elrod, Chas Lilly, Cat Savage, Annie Sullivan, Max Thomas and Adisa Williams. Music director is Michael Oldham.

The Second City has grown to become one of the most influential and prolific comedy empires in the world, developing a unique way of creating art and fostering generations of comedy personalities. Some of the best-known Second City alumni include Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Ed Asner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carrell and Tina Fey, according to the release.

Tickets cost $30-$48. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The show may contain adult language and themes. Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and two hours prior to performance. McAninch Arts Center is at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.