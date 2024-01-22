Legendary band Kansas brings 50th anniversary tour to Genesee Theatre

Legendary rock band Kansas is bringing the “Another Fork in the Road” 50th Anniversary Tour to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. (Image provided by Chipster PR)

Legendary rock band Kansas is bringing the “Another Fork in the Road” 50th Anniversary Tour to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

According to a news release, the tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious history with two full hours of memorable hits like “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry On Wayward Son,” as well as fan favorites and deep cuts.

Legendary rock band Kansas is bringing the “Another Fork in the Road” 50th Anniversary Tour to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Photo by Todd Jolicoeur) (Photo by Todd Jolicoeur @ Toddstarrphotography)

The tour has been hallmarked by energetic performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and Canada.

Kansas features the current lineup of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist and vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist and guitarist Joe Deninzon and original guitarist Richard Williams.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” Williams said in the release. “There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

According to the Genesee Theatre, between 1974 and 1980, Kansas had eight gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, propelling them to superstar status and leading to sold-out concerts everywhere.

More information and tickets can be found at kansasband.com/tour or at geneseetheatre.com. Ticket prices start at $44.50.

Genesee Theatre is located at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan.