Norris Cultural Arts Center to host ‘Music in Gallery concerts this winter, spring

The Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles will host three concerts in its winter/spring season of “Music & More in the Gallery” events, kicking off with a performance by guitarist Jim Perona on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

According to a news release, a classically trained guitarist, Perona is a versatile performer whose vast repertoire covers all styles and genres, from Bach to the Beatles to Broadway to flamenco classics and everything in between.

Following Perona’s concert on Feb. 18, the series presents Chicago-based violinist Tricia Park in a solo performance, “From Bach to BTS,” on March 24. The series concludes on April 14 with a concert by the contemporary folk duo Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen.

The popular Sunday afternoon series in the Norris art gallery has presented a wide variety of musical and spoken-word performances throughout its previous ten seasons, since its beginning in late 2013.

For information and online ticketing, visit norris-cultural-arts.ticketleap.com.

The Norris Cultural Arts Center is located at 1040 Dunham Road on the Norris Campus which also includes St. Charles East High School. For more information, visit norrisculturalarts.com.