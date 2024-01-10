Stage 212 to present ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ as first show of 2024

La Salle’s Stage 212 will present its first show of 2024 with “Bonnie & Clyde,” Feb. 2-4 and 9-11. (Tom Collins)

According to a news release from Stage 212, Frank Wildhorn’s Tony-nominated musical takes place during the height of the Great Depression. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America’s most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement’s worst nightmares. Set against a musical backdrop of blues, gospel and rockabilly, “Bonnie & Clyde” is an electrifying story of love, adventure and crime.

Appearing in the cast are Alexia Donovan as Bonnie Parker, Jake Jakielski as Clyde Barrow, Adyssen Boaz as Young Bonnie, Jackson Layhew as Young Clyde, Sarah Hunter as Blanche Barrow, Xavier Barham as Buck Barrow, Fred Davis as Ted Hinton, Kelly Johnson as Emma Parker, Jenny Parks-Hendershott as Cumie Barrow, Nik Frig as Henry Barrow/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Michael Lee as preacher, Chris Kelley as Detective Hamer/John, Joe Peshel as sheriff, Sol Delgado as Trish, Michelle Hainline as Stella, Jennifer Walk as Eleanor, Alex Mintier as cop/shopkeeper/bank teller, AJ Botero as governor/judge, Chris Kieffer as Bob Alcorn/police officer and Cole Roark as Deputy Bud/prison guard. Featured in the ensemble are Yvette Lucas, Alex Mintier, Carol McConville, Caydence Luke, Jadyn Leone, Maggie Wiegman and Shelby Domoleczny.

Production staff includes director/music director Samantha Farb, producer April Ruiz, production assistant Ella Johns, stage manager Vincent Borzumato, costume coordinator Michelle Hainline, intimacy coordinator Jordan Christopherson, set designer Matthew Farb, set construction crew Matthew Farb, Jason Hainline, Jeff Sudakov and cast, lighting designer Sarah Breyne, sound designer/operator Kyle Foley, projections by Samantha Farb and production photographer Jackie Koncor.

The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public for $22 each beginning Jan. 22, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Bonnie & Clyde” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Stage 212 is located at 700 First St., La Salle.