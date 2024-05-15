2 in critical condition following rollover crash near Woodstock

Two patients were airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a crash reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, near Woodstock. (Photo Provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue )

Two people were airlifted to hospitals with injuries considered life-threatening following a rollover crash Wednesday outside Woodstock.

Dean Street between Route 176 and Lucas Road remained closed for several hours as the single-vehicle crash was investigated, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Emergency responders were called about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Dean Street and Gayle Drive for the report of a crash with entrapment and a second patient who had been ejected from the vehicle, Vucha said

On arrival, firefighters found one patient, an adult female, on the ground receiving CPR from a bystander before paramedics began lifesaving measures on the woman. That woman, who was pulseless at one point, was successfully resuscitated before being taken to the hospital, Vucha said.

Two patients were airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a crash reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, near Woodstock. (Photo Provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue )

The second patient, also an adult female, was extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle within seven minutes of the rescue crew’s arrival, Vucha said.

LifeNet helicopter landed at the scene and flew one patient to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The second patient was taken by Woodstock ambulance to the helipad at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital before also being taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville by REACT helicopter.

At the time of transport, both patients were listed in critical condition, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the crash, Vucha said.