Clinton Symphony Orchestra musicians to perform annual ‘Music of Friendships’ concert

Clinton Symphony Orchestra musicians (from left) violinist Asa Church, pianist Nadia Wirschnianski, and cellost Ann Balderson prepare for the “Music of Friendships” concert at 2 p.m. Jan. 14, 2024 in Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. (Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

Musicians from the Clinton Symphony Orchestra and friends will present the annual “Music of Friendships” concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa.

The concert is the fourth event in the symphony’s 70th anniversary season, according to a news release.

Selections include a piano trio piece by Antonin Dvorak, five madrigals from the 16th century sung by a quartet of musicians from RiverChor and a woodwind quintet by Afro-American composer William Grant Still.

The piano trio performers are pianist Nadia Wirchnianski of Lanark, violinist Asa Church of Sterling, and cellist Ann Balderson of Rock Island.

The madrigal quartet is composed of soprano Brooke Logan, alto Sara Dunne, tenor Noah Strausser and bass Karl Wolf. All four are members of Clinton’s RiverChor.

William Grant Still broke many barriers, including being the first Afro-American to write orchestral works and have them performed by major symphony orchestras, as well as being the first to lead a major American symphony, according to the news release. Flutist Crystal Duffee, oboist Tamara Byram Mahl, clarinetist Elizabeth Matera, bassoonist Thomas Wood and French hornist Bianca Sierra will perform his “Miniatures for Woodwind Quintet.”

Tickets are available at the door at $20 for adults. All students are admitted for free, and an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half-price. Season ticket holders are admitted at no additional charge.

More information, including program notes and biographical sketches of the musicians, is available on the symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.