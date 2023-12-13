Visit Camp Aramoni for unique shopping experience at Holiday Open House

Camp Aramoni is a marriage of luxury and nature, where guests can sleep with the sounds, scents and sensations of the outdoors while enjoying the conveniences of an upscale hotel. (Matt Hass Photography )

Visit Camp Aramoni in Tonica on Friday, Dec. 15, for a unique shopping experience at the Holiday Open House Sip N’ Shop.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Adults can enjoy a drink from the bar and a bite to eat from the appetizer menu, while browsing holiday gifts such as artisan goods, apparel, cocktail kits, wines and more.

Participating vendors include Prairie Center Alpacas and Alpaca Shoppe, Petals by Peyton, Forever & A Day: Permanent Jewelry, Anna Slevin Collection, Lu Aussem’s Baked Goods, Branded with Passion Custom Designs and additional purveyors.

There is no fee to enter the event, and registration is not required.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Camp Aramoni will host Petals by Peyton, where attendees will craft a Christmas evergreen centerpiece. Tickets include charcuterie and a drink ticket, as well as all the materials needed to create the centerpiece. The workshop begins at 1 p.m., but doors open at noon for guests to enjoy the full bar and holiday gift shop. The seasonal drink menu includes peppermint martinis, Nordic mules, festive cocktails, wine and beer.

According to its website, Camp Aramoni is the only boutique camping site in Illinois, with 11 safari-style tents, complete with air conditioning and heat, en-suite bathrooms, beds with luxury linens and other amenities. Two-night reservations include breakfast, dinner and nightly s’mores.

For more information about Camp Aramoni or to book a stay, visit camparamoni.com.

Camp Aramoni is located at 809 N. 2199 Road in Tonica.