‘Dark Side of the Yule’ to meld classic rock with traditional holiday hits at Joliet museum

Classical Blast’s “Dark Side of the Yule” concert takes place Dec. 15 in the Joliet Area Historical Museum. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

If you’re looking for unique holiday entertainment, check out Classical Blast’s “Dark Side of the Yule” concert Dec. 15 in the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the museum’s indoor auditorium theater. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

According to the museum’s website, the show will feature classic rock from Pink Floyd, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel and many others, with holiday pop, traditional carols and classical music. It’s where Christmas meets classic rock, as “Game of Thrones” melds with “Carol of the Bells,” Evanescence sings with Amy Grant, and the Sugarplum Fairy dances with Metallica and more.

A beverage bar, snack vendor, free access to all museum galleries and exhibits are also available. Tickets cost $15 for museum members or $18 for the general public.

The museum is at 204 N. Ottawa St. in downtown Joliet.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

Walk-ups are welcome while tickets last.