Do you think the 57% of Republicans who think immigration is the number one issue in the election know that the Republican Speaker of the House has an immigration bill, already passed by the Senate, in his pocket? (Answer: not enough.)

Unfortunately, Mike Johnson is in Trump’s pocket and won’t bring the bill to the floor because Trump needs the issue to campaign on. I guess it’s not much of a crisis after all.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin