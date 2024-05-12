Cary-Grove, Jacobs share FVC boys tennis title: Northwest Herald sports roundup Saturday, May 11

Boys Tennis

Fox Valley Conference Tournament: The conference produced one of its closest finishes in history as Cary-Grove and Jacobs shared the title with 45 points and Prairie Ridge was right behind with 43.

Huntley sophomore Will Geske repeated as No. 1 singles champion with a win over Dundee-Crown’s Aaraav Shah.

McHenry’s Mohsin Rizvi won the No. 2 singles title and D-C’s Pranav Saravanan was champ at No. 3 singles.

Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra won at No. 1 doubles, beating Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Tim Jones. Palese and former teammate Jaylan Tucker beat Nelson and Kalra for the title last season.

Cary-Grove’s Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon won at No. 2 doubles, Prairie Ridge’s Evan Seegert and Rory Senese won at No. 3 doubles and Crystal Lake Central’s Aidan Johnson and Nate Muszynski won at No. 4 doubles.

Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: Woodstock captured the KRC championship for the second year in a row, netting four first-place finishes at No. 2 singles and Nos. 2, 3 and 4 doubles. Woodstock won with 25 points. followed by Woodstock North (20), Johnsburg (11), Richmond-Burton (4) and Marengo (3).

Placing first for the Blue Streaks were Brett Neuhart (No. 2 singles), Stewart Reuter and Cooper Pajich (No. 2 doubles), Daniel Bychowski and Jacob Roeder (No. 3) and Danny Peralta and Brett Walsh (No. 4).

Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt won the No. 1 singles title with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Woodstock’s Marc Cheng.

Richmond-Burton’s Connor Trepanier and Jacob Trepanier took first at No. 1 doubles, beating Woodstock’s Devon Oliveira and Liam Hanson 6-1, 6-0.

Woodstock’s Ben Vanderville was runner-up at No. 3 singles.

Woodstock North’s Brody Case was first at No. 3 singles. The Thunder also got second-place finishes from Jude Suay (No. 2 singles), Parker Mauck and Josue Figueroa (No. 2 doubles), Alberto Carbajal and Logan Barnes (No. 3) and Logan Romano and Braden Olson (No. 4).

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 9, Harvest Christian 0: At the Class 1A Westminster Christian Regional, Layne Frericks and Bri Maldonado each scored three goals as the Rockets (14-2-1) cruised to a win in their postseason opener over the Lions.

R-B is trying to win its fourth consecutive sectional championship.

Frericks and Maldonado each had three assists. Jordan Otto, Maddie Seyller and McKenzie Ragusca scored R-B’s other goals.

Seyller had two assists and Rachel Mendlik had one.

The top-seeded Rockets can win their fifth straight regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when they face No. 3 St. Edward for the championship. The Green Wave defeated Westminster Christian 3-1 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Huntley 0, Taft 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (13-4-4) could not get one into the net and settled for a tie with the Eagles.

Softball

Marengo 15-12, Jacobs 4-1: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher ripped her 18th homer of the season to break the school record as the Indians (27-6) swept the Golden Eagles (5-26) in their nonconference doubleheader.

Marengo hit five homers for the day, with four in the first game. Alyssa Pollnow was 3 for 3 with two homers and eight RBIs. Lilly Kunzer and Kylee Jensen both were 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Christopher’s blast came in the second game. She was tied with Veronica Ruelius and Mariah Dionne for the record at 17.

Arianna Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in that game and Emily White was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Josze Christiansen struck out four over five innings with no earned runs in the second game.

Prairie Ridge 11, Glenbrook South 0 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Reese Mosolino struck out five and threw 75 pitches for her third no-hitter of the season as the Wolves (21-5) beat the Titans in a nonconference game.

Emily Harlow was 2 for 3 with two homers and knocked in four runs. Kendra Carroll was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Ady Kiddy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Johnsburg 11, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Ella Smith tripled and drove in two as the Skyhawks (14-15) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-23, 0-13) in their KRC game.

Nicole Jihlavedc was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs and Kaila Riener was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Joree Tibbs struck out four over five innings for the win.

Marist 7, Huntley 2: At Chicago, Meghan Ryan homered and drove in two as the Red Raiders (27-6) managed only two hits against the defending Class 4A state champion RedHawks (26-3).

Marist has won two of the last three Class 4A state titles.

Hampshire 9, Bartlett 8: At Hampshire, Mia Robinson singled in two runs with two outs in the seventh as the Whip-Purs (17-2) grabbed a walk-off win against the Hawks.

Hampshire scored three in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Alexa Schuring (3 for 4, RBI) singled, then Bartlett recorded the second out. Ali LeBlanc (3 for 4, three runs) reached on an error and Brian Riebel (2 for 5, RBI) singled to score Schuring.

LeBlanc and Riebel each advanced a base on a passed ball and Robinson, on a 2-2 count, singled up the middle for the game-winner.

Melissa Johnson was 4 for 4 with an RBI for the Whips.

Woodstock North 3, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, JoJo Vermett struck out 10 and allowed only two hits as the Thunder (19-8) defeated the Whip-Purs.

Krista Herrmann’s fifth-inning homer was the difference as the Thunder took a 3-0 lead and held off the Whips in the bottom of the seventh.

Ali Sondergaard ripped a two-run homer in the seventh, but the Whips left the tying run on first base to end the game.

Aly Jordan and Emily Maxwell each had an RBI for North.

Woodstock North 11, Bartlett 10: At Hampshire, the Thunder got homers from Mackenzie Schnulle and Jordan in a nonconference victory Hawks.

North scored eight runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and held on for the win.

Jordan was 3 for 5, Herrmann was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Georgia Sedlack was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kylee Nicholson also knocked in two runs.

Baseball

Alden-Hebron 11, Christian Liberty 8: At Hebron, Nolan Vanderstappen was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Giants (7-9, 6-5) beat the Chargers in a Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Jason Krumsee threw five strong innings of relief with eight strikeouts and two earned runs.

A-H rallied from an 8-1 early deficit to get the win with three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Cary-Grove 5, Grant 3: At Cary, Jacob Duvall threw six innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs as the Trojans (17-13) grabbed a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.

Peyton Seaburg threw a scoreless seventh for the save.

Luca Vivaldelli doubled and knocked in two runs, Ricky Barnes was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Charlie Taczy and Keenan Krysh each drove in a run. Brock Iverson was 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Metea Valley 10, Burlington Central 0 (5 inn.): At Aurora, Elliott Alicea was 2 for 2 as the Rockets (19-9) lost a nonconference game to the Mustangs.

Crystal Lake Central 9, Woodstock 4: At Crystal Lake, Connor Gibour was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs as the Tigers (13-14) downed the Blue Streaks (9-18) in a nonconference game.

Tommy Korn also drove in two runs, James Dreher was 2 for 3 with two runs and Carter Kropke threw 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings to finish the game.

Everett Flannery had a double and an RBI for Woodstock. Logan Wisner and Max Haggerty was both 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Crystal Lake South 7, Lakes 2: At Crystal Lake, Dayton Murphy was 2 for 2 with three runs and three stolen bases as the Gators (16-12) defeated the Eagles in nonconference action.

Liam Sullivan was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Carson Trivellini scored twice and knocked in a run.

Nick Stowasser threw four innings, striking out four and Brady Diaz allowed one earned run in three innings to finish the game.

Huntley 6, Brother Rice 4: At Huntley, AJ Putty ripped a three-run homer and Griffin Goldstein hit a solo shot in the second inning as the Red Raiders (25-5) defeated the Crusaders in a nonconference game.

Dylan Visvadra threw two innings of scoreless relief as the Raiders used five pitchers for the win. Huntley committed four errors and did not allow an earned run.

McHenry 5, Barrington 1: At Barrington, freshman Kaden Wasniewski needed only 87 pitches as the Warriors (24-7) shut down the Broncos for a nonconference victory.

Wasniewski struck out eight, walked one and gave up five hits.

Owen Micklinghoff had two RBIs and Payton Sensabaugh had one for the Warriors.

Timothy Christian 9, Marian Central 4: At Elmhurst, Michael Bubala drove in two runs and TJ Cutrona knocked in one as the Hurricanes (9-20, 1-13) fell to the Eagles in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Prairie Ridge 12, Lake Forest 2 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Karson Stiefer did it at the plate and on the mound for the Wolves (16-15) in their nonconference win over the Scouts.

Stiefer was 3 for 4 with a pair of homers and six RBIs. He also struck out five and allowed one earned run for the win.

Vic Flores and Gabe Porter each had two RBIs for the Wolves.

Marengo 14, Freeport 2: At Freeport, David Lopez was 3 for 5 with four RBIs as the Indians (22-8) defeated the Pretzels in nonconference action.

Quinn Lechner was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Robert Heuser was 3 for 4 and Michael Kirchhoff, Brady Kentgen and Cody Stallings all had two RBIs apiece.

Richmond-Burton 10, Dakota 2: At Richmond, Ryan Scholberg and Aiden Wicinski each drove in two runs as the Rockets (21-10) defeated the Indians in their nonconference game.

Cooper Nagel was 2 for 3 with and RBI; Scholberg also was 2 for 3.

Ryan Junge and Grayson Morningstar combined for eight strikeouts and allowed only four hits on the mound.