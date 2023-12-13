Christmas at Cantigny highlights newly renovated McCormick House, beautiful grounds

Lavish holiday decorations will greet guests inside the McCormick House, including its iconic Freedom Hall, the home’s expansive library. Festivities continue through Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

Visitors to the inaugural Christmas at Cantigny celebration are in for a special holiday treat, including visits to the newly renovated McCormick House, ice skating and dazzling light installations. The festive event runs through Dec. 23.

Jeff Reiter, senior communications manager at Cantigny, said that the completion of the McCormick House renovations were a catalyst for hosting a “major” Christmas event at the park.

“Christmas at Cantigny marks a grand reopening of the historic house, the first public opening since early in 2020. We think a lot of people are interested in coming in to see the renovations and see the house all dressed up for Christmas,” he said.

According to a news release from Cantigny, Robert R. McCormick’s iconic home is the festival’s glittering centerpiece. Guests can stroll through historic spaces, including Freedom Hall, the home’s showplace library, where a spectacular 20-foot Christmas tree awaits.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, just as Col. McCormick did during the holidays many years ago,” Matt LaFond, Cantigny’s executive director, said in the release. “McCormick House was the final phase of our Project New Leaf renovations, and we know people are eager to step back inside. The mansion has never looked better.”

The renovated McCormick House at Cantigny, the historic former home of Robert R. McCormick, is opening to the public for the first time since 2020. Christmas at Cantigny festivities continue through Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

Hundreds of fresh poinsettias from Cantigny’s own greenhouse are displayed throughout the home.

Outside, a 40-by-100-foot ice rink adds some wintry magic to the scene. Skaters can rent blades or bring their own.

Spectators and skaters taking a break can enjoy a warm holiday treat in the heated hospitality tent overlooking the rink. Visitors also can reserve a private “Cocoa Cabana,” perfect for families and friend groups.

Cantigny’s gardens and grounds have wide, accessible pathways leading visitors through creative lighting displays accompanied by holiday music – a festive stroll offering surprise and delight for all ages.

The Cantigny grounds and the McCormick House itself feature dazzling light displays installed by LEC Event Technology of Downers Grove. Festivities continue through Dec. 23. (Photos provided by Cantigny )

The evening spectacle includes McCormick House’s exterior, which will be lit up in vibrant colors. Pop-up activities and attractions will include musical performances, a cookie and hot chocolate station, gift shopping and favorite holiday characters. A Santa brunch is offered Dec. 16 and 17 at the Cantigny Golf clubhouse.

“Christmas at Cantigny offers something for all ages and interests – McCormick House, ice skating and holiday lights. We think the ice rink alone will be a big draw, and we plan to keep it open through February,” Reiter said.

For those over 21, Cantigny offers a “Christmas Spirits Cocktail Experience” on Thursday nights. For $60, guests receive four festive cocktails – three served at stations along the holiday lights path and one inside McCormick House at the “secret bar” in Freedom Hall.

“We think this will be a popular attraction for couples and young adults going out with friends,” Reiter said.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays), with extended hours on weekends and for ice skating.

For additional details and ticketing, visit Cantigny.org.