Priscilla Presley, Kenny G to headline holiday events at St. Charles’ Arcada Theatre

A limited number of tickets will be available for an intimate Christmas Dinner with Priscilla Presley at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Rock ‘N Ravioli. Tickets include dinner, a meet-and-greet event with Presley and a photo opportunity. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

A full lineup of holiday events comes to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles this month, including a dinner with Priscilla Presley, and a concert by Kenny G.

Rock ‘N Ravioli, a new restaurant in the Arcada Theatre building, will host a Community Holiday Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to the Arcada Theatre, the holiday celebration will include live entertainment, open bar, buffet dinner, dessert table and more. Tickets cost $100, and space will be limited.

Help the restaurant decorate its Christmas tree and create an ornament in tandem with a holiday lunch buffet from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets cost $25, and include materials to craft an ornament, and a buffet menu of pizza, chicken fingers, buttered noodles, cookies and other items. For reservations or more information, contact gabrielle@oshows.com or 331-240-1122.

World-renowned instrumentalist Kenny G will bring his blend of R&B, pop, Latin and jazz music to the stage Thursday, Dec. 14. He has sold more than 75 million albums, with seven charting singles, multiple Grammy nominations and collaborations with many artists, including Aretha Franklin, Katy Perry, Frank Sinatra, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

Dana Petrie, marketing director for Onesti Entertainment, which produces events at the Arcada Theatre, said that Ron Onesti, president of Onesti Entertainment, wanted to bring Presley to St. Charles for the event.

“Every time Priscilla is in town, she goes out of her way to visit the Onesti Entertainment theaters, and our customers truly enjoy visiting with her. Many of our customers are now her friends, so we are thrilled to be able to spend some holiday cheer with her,” Petrie said.

Guests can expect a five-course curated meal prepared by Onesti, Petrie said.

Some of the other holiday events at the Arcada Theatre include Top of the World: A Carpenters Christmas on Dec. 10, Buddy Rich Big Band Machine’s “A Groovy Christmas” on Dec. 21 and Christmas Wizards: A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and More, starring Infinity, on Dec. 23.

For more information or to purchase tickets for these events, visit arcadalive.com.