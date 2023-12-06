Franklin Grove to host 25th annual Christmas in the Grove

Children meet with Santa Claus at the Lincoln Highway headquarters in Franklin Grove during a previous Christmas in the Grove celebration. The 2023 event is Friday, Dec. 8. (Alex T)

The 25th annual Christmas in the Grove celebration returns to Franklin Grove from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

The festive event has activities for the entire family. Local businesses will offer specials, while children can meet Santa Claus from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the H.I. Lincoln Building. Cargill Horse Drawn Wagon rides will be available, while families can enjoy holiday treats, including hot cocoa and baked goods at Village Hall.

Adults can enjoy spiked cocoa at Rooney’s, firehouse chili at the Franklin Grove Fire Protection District station and much more.

Winners of the annual village Christmas Lights Contest will be announced at the event, and cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and fourth places.

Holiday gift baskets will be raffled off, with proceeds benefitting local charities. The baskets are being displayed in the First National Bank.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, bring your four-legged friend to the Franklin Grove Library from 11 a.m. to noon for pet photos with the Grinch. Animals must be in leashes and owners should bring their own cameras. Sign up for the event by calling the library at 815-456-2823.