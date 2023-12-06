Barbershop singers to bring ‘Christmas Memories’ concert to St. Charles, Wheaton

Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance will perform Christmas concerts in St. Charles and Wheaton, Dec. 10 and 16, respectively, (Photo provided by Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance)

More than 80 barbershop singers, from across the western suburbs, Fox Valley, Chicago and Rockford, again will combine their talents in December for their annual Christmas shows in St. Charles and Wheaton.

The “Christmas Memories” concerts will unite singers from eight area barbershop organizations for a program of holiday favorites and carols performed in the soaring four-part harmonies that characterize barbershop music, a news release stated. The mass chorus has adopted the name Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance.

“This is a program for all ages, and showcases some of the finest barbershop talent in this part of the state,” Bill Murschel of Wheaton, one of the organizers of the annual event, said in the release. “The energy and showmanship created by this many performers on stage is certain to be inspirational, and sure to put attendees in the Christmas spirit.”

The program will be offered twice: at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the cathedral-like Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar St., St Charles. It will be repeated at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Barrows Auditorium of the Billy Graham Center, 500 College Ave., Wheaton, on the Wheaton College campus, another of the area’s top performance venues.

Concert-goers can anticipate the classic four-part harmony of the barbershop musical style, with virtually all the selections performed a cappella – without accompaniment. The shows feature full-chorus selections, quartets and ensembles.

The first half of the program will offer traditional holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas.”

The second portion will feature a narration of the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ interwoven with carols such as “Silent Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Mary Did You Know?”; the performance will come to a dramatic close with “O Holy Night,” and the audience joining in singing “Joy to the World” with pipe organ accompaniment.

Tickets are available online at www.chorusofdupage.com/events or by calling the organization’s ticket hotline at 331-444-2740. There may be limited tickets available at the door, but interested attendees are encouraged to purchase in advance, as it is likely both performances will sell out.