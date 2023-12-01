The BoDeans to appear at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

The BoDeans, along with special guest Turn Turn Turn, will bring their high energy performance to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, Dec. 30. (Photo provided by Northstar Artists) (Luciano J Bilotti)

The BoDeans, along with special guest Turn Turn Turn, will bring their high energy show to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Tickets are now available for the 8 p.m. performance.

The BoDeans are known for chart-topping songs like “Fadeaway,” “Only Love” and “Dreams,” and were named Rolling Stone magazine’s Best New American Band in 1987, according to the Arcada Theatre.

The BoDeans have opened for such artists as U2 on their Joshua Tree Tour, as well as Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, David Bowie, The Pretenders and more. They’ve also been featured on Saturday Night Live, The David Letterman Show, Today, CNN, ESPN and more.

The band has released several albums which contain songs played heavily at radio, in TV shows and movies, including “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho”, “If It Makes You”, “Closer to Free” and more.

According to the Arcada, Turn Turn Turn “turns” to the distant past of early American recorded music, then “turns” again to the renaissance of the 1960s and 1970s and finally “turns” again to the present looking forward.

Members Adam Levy (guitar, vocals), Savannah Smith (guitar, vocals) and Barb Brynstad (bass, vocals) are all mainstays of the Minnesota music scene and together craft an infectious, pop-infused Americana.

For more information about this show, or to purchase tickets, visit the Arcada Theatre’s website.

