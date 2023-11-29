Polo Christmas Festival to feature new Parade of Lights for 5th annual event

Passengers of Cargill Carriage Rides travel down North Congress Avenue in Polo during the third annual Polo Christmas Festival. The horse and wagon rides were sponsored by the Polo Fire Protection District. The festival returns Dec. 2. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The Polo Christmas Festival returns to welcome the holiday season Saturday, Dec. 2, and new this year is a Parade of Lights at 4:45 p.m.

This is the fifth annual event, which will feature new activities and many returning favorites.

The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 1-mile Reindeer Fun Run. The race begins at the Polo Library pavilion parking lot, and ends at the Crossroads Community Church parking lot. Cost to enter is $25; register online at pololibrary.org.

Donuts with Santa is from 8 to 10 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 205 N. Jefferson Ave.

Santa Claus greets youngsters after arriving in downtown Polo last year to hear their wish lists and enjoy the Polo Christmas Festival. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Craft & Vendor Show is from noon to 3 p.m. at Centennial Elementary School, and will showcase baked goods, handmade jewelry, antiques, fabric crafts, home and Christmas decor, pet accessories and more.

The Polo Library also has put together a really fun Storywalk Bingo activity for children, said Megan White, Christmas Festival committee member. They’ll be able to read their way through the book “How to Catch an Elf” at various stops throughout the Christmas Walk. They then can turn in their bingo card at the Polo Senior Center to be entered to win a Christmas gift basket, she said.

Trolley Tours begin at the Polo Historical Society, 113 N. Franklin Ave., # B, and run at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Bring the kids to the Winter Carnival at Crossroads Community Church for photos with the Grinch and Cindy Lou. Crafts and Christmas Stories will begin at 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m. at Polo Church of the Brethren, 401 S. Congress Ave.

The Cargill Horse & Wagon Rides will step off from the Polo Library Pavilion and run from 4 to 7 p.m.

Local merchants will offer specials and treats throughout the day. Some participating businesses include Lillian Noah Salon, Marco Nutrition, MEGS - Expressive Graphics, Second Hand Rose and many more.

Live Christmas music featuring the Rock River Valley Barbershop Chorus begins at 4:30 p.m. at Paul’s Park, before the Parade of Lights at 4:45 p.m., featuring festively decorated and lighted vehicles. Santa will light the Christmas Tree in Paul’s Park after the parade at 5 p.m., and the evening wraps up with the Lions Club Christmas Dinner at the Polo Fire Station, 206 S. Franklin Ave.

“It’s exciting to see how the festival has grown over the past few years. Even though we are a small town, we have great support from our Polo businesses and organizations – it’s thanks to them that the festival is such a fun event for the community,” White said. “Our Christmas Festival committee is small but mighty, and I’m proud of what we’re able to put together for the Polo community. I have such fond memories of the Christmas Walk when I was young. It’s fun to be able to help make those memories for others.”