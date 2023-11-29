Oswego to become winter wonderland for annual Christmas Walk

Hundreds of people filled the streets at the corner of Main and Jackson streets to witness the tree lighting ceremony during last year's annual Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego. (David Petesch)

Santa and his reindeer will be in downtown Oswego to greet families during the village’s annual Christmas Walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

In addition to an appearance from St. Nick, the free event will feature performances by local choirs, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting performance and an emergency vehicle light parade.

Everyone is invited to enjoy games, crafts and giveaways from local businesses and organizations. Downtown stores will be open so shoppers can enjoy holiday decor and browse for gifts of the season.

Sculptors carved Disney characters out of blocks of ice in front of spectators at the annual Christmas walk in downtown Oswego, Friday, Dec. 2 2022. (David Petesch)

The tree lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and Jackson streets, featuring live choral music and a theatrical performance by local schools. Oswego’s dance troupes and choirs, as well as DJ John Werle, will provide entertainment at various locations during the event.

Children are encouraged to bring their wish list and visit Santa at his North Pole home at 73 W. Van Buren St. The illuminated emergency vehicle parade will make its way down Main Street in the evening. In addition to decorated trucks and cars, favorite characters also will take part in the parade.

Offsite parking and shuttle service are available at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71. Four shuttle buses will run in a continuous loop from Oswego High School to Byline Bank, 36 Monroe St., from 4:15 to 9 p.m.