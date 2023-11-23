Holiday season to kick off in Dixon with annual Christmas Walk, Breakfast with the Grinch

Discover Dixon worked hard to provide an array of entertainment and horse-drawn carriage rides during the Dixon Christmas Walk last December. (Jennifer Lubbs – Shaw Local News Network)

A holiday tradition for families across the area returns Friday, Dec. 1, with the annual Dixon Christmas Walk, sponsored by Discover Dixon. The festive fun continues the next day with Breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Christmas Walk begins at 5 p.m. at KSB Hospital for the tree lighting. Kids can take photos with Santa, and families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, strolling carolers, character street performers, roaming madrigals and more.

Kassius White, 6, of Dixon had the honor of pressing the button to light the tree at the KSB tree lighting ceremony to start the Dixon Christmas Walk last December. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

“The annual Dixon Christmas Walk is a community tradition,” said Jennifer Lang, director of community relations and events at Discover Dixon. “Everyone wants to be a part of the Christmas Walk, whether it’s bringing their family to see Santa, shop the amazing downtown stores, engage in the festive street performers, or have their organization or business hand out hot chocolate or provide a fun holiday game.”

For a different twist on typical Breakfast with Santa events, Discover Dixon presents two seatings of Breakfast with the Grinch at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Mama Cimino’s. Tickets cost $20 per person, and include breakfast, a professional photo with the Grinch and other fun activities.

The Grinch snags Santa's sack full of gifts during a skit before the start of the holiday parade that opens the Dixon Christmas Walk in 2021. This season, Discover Dixon will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Troy Taylor)

“Discover Dixon wanted to offer something different to the community, and why not ask the Grinch to join us for breakfast,” Lang said. “Who knows what kind of shenanigans he has up his sleeve!”

A limited number of tickets for each seating will be available. To purchase tickets, visit Discover Dixon’s website at ad.discoverdixon.com/grinchbreakfast.

The festive fun continues the following week, with Santa at the Cabin from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Old Settler’s Log Cabin, 115 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be sitting around a Christmas tree indoors, ready to greet families and take photos.