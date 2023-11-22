Downtown Streator to launch holiday season with Light Up Streator

Visitors wander through City Park in Streator last year for the Light Up Streator festivities, which will be back Nov. 25. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The holiday season kicks off in Streator on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the 18th annual Light Up Streator lineup in City Park.

The nonprofit groups Keeping Christmas Close to Home and Light Up Streator once again have partnered to bring the community a festive, family-friendly holiday event.

Visitors walk under a lighted archway created by Light Up Streator volunteers on a sidewalk at City Park in Streator in a previous year. The 2023 event unfolds Saturday, Nov. 25. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The entire family will enjoy a full day of fun with activities planned throughout the city.

Small Business Saturday also falls on Nov. 25, so downtown shops will be open during normal operating hours and extended hours from 5 to 9 p.m. While you’re in holiday shopping mode, don’t forget to visit the Holiday Markets at Park Place, Bruce Township Hall and the Incubator from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grab lunch and dinner from one of the food trucks stationed at the Incubator from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at City Park from 5 to 9 p.m.

Model trains will be running at the Streator Incubator from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Screaming Eagle MC Annual Toy Drive will be at the southwest corner of City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out chainsaw ice carving from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park.

The park lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., followed by the Lighted Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.

Wrap up the festive day with a carriage ride from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in City Park.

For more information, visit streator.org.