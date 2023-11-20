Centennial Park in Rock Falls to light up for the holidays

The iconic firetruck at Centennial Park in Rock Falls adds holiday dazzle for the tour of lights. (Alex Paschal/credit)

Centennial Park will be awash in twinkling lights for the fourth annual Holiday Light Display, beginning Friday, Nov. 24.

The park will be lit up Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23. There is no admission fee to visit the park.

Local businesses, churches and organizations create stunning holiday displays at the park’s shelters and in the green space.

No cars will be allowed Saturday, Nov. 25, as horse-drawn wagon rides will be available to take guests through the park. The Salvation Army will serve hot chocolate on the rides. Santa and Mrs. Claus may even make an appearance at the event.

A canned food drive for the Sauk Valley Food Bank is planned Saturday, Dec. 2, with the public also asked to bring an unwrapped toy to the park Friday, Dec. 8, to be donated to the Toys for Tots drive.

Centennial Park is at 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls.

For more information, go to visitrockfalls.com/holiday-light-display.