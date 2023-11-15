Festivities begin this weekend in Princeton with Christmas Walk, holiday market

The Christmas Mouse Candy Shop sells candy and other treats at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ Christkindlmarket in Princeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The 2023 event is Saturday, Nov. 18. (Olivia Doak)

Princeton’s annual Christmas Walk rings in the holiday season this weekend, running Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Main Street will turn into a holiday wonderland, featuring visits with Santa, hot cocoa, holiday music, carriage rides and old-time trolley rides between the north and south shopping districts. Shopping hours Friday go until 5:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Shoppers were able to take the trolley between the north and south shopping districts during Princeton's Christmas Open House. (Becky Kramer)

On Saturday, stop by the ChristKindl Markt, a German holiday shopping experience at Open Prairie United Church of Christ, 25 E. Marion St. The market will feature a German lunch, craft vendors, international cookie sale and children’s gingerbread house kits to take home.

Vendor items include jewelry, stuffed animals, wood burning designs, ceramics, Advent calendars, homemade candies, Carruth sculptures, tote bags, unique Christmas ornaments & nativities, fair trade coffees & chocolates, German sweets, and more, according to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s website. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.