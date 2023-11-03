Enjoy a cruise along the Illinois River on Ste. Genevieve Riverboat

There’s still time to enjoy a cruise along the Illinois River on the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat before winter weather sets in.

Brunch cruises and Sunset & Small Bites cruises are available on select weekends in November, as well as special holiday-themed cruises, including Breakfast with Santa events and Cookie Cruises with Santa in November and December.

Cruises depart from Albin Stevens Drive in downtown Ottawa.

According to the website, the Brunch Cruises will take guests west under the historic railroad bridge to Buffalo Rock, where they will get a view of important local industries, while enjoying a hearty sweet-and-savory brunch. The cruise will last two hours.

Similar to the Brunch Cruises, the Sunset & Small Bites Cruise will take guests to Buffalo Rock while enjoying a cocktail buffet with heavy appetizers from local restaurants. The cruise will last two hours.

The riverboat will remain docked for Breakfast with Santa, where families will enjoy a meal and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as holiday-themed activities.

Families can snack on treats with Mrs. Claus while cruising along the Illinois River on a Cookie Cruise with Santa. Holiday cookies will be provided by The Ottawa Bakery.

All cruises are equipped with a fully stocked bar that accepts cash or credit cards.

For more information or to book a cruise, visit https://stegenriverboat.com/cruises/.