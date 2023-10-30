Downtown Batavia to host holiday ‘sneak peek’ event

Shops in downtown Batavia are getting ready for the holidays and are hosting a “sneak peek” shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.
According to a news release from Batavia MainStreet, the event will feature live music, complimentary sweet and savory treats, delicious drinks and make & take gifts available at various locations. Wilson Street Mercantile will have a hot cocoa and candle bar, The Tea Tree will host tea tastings, Paula’s Couture Consignment will have a fashion show, Thrown Threads will have paint your own pottery and macrame make & take and much more.
Paula’s Couture Consignment will also be collecting donations throughout town for the Batavia Access Toy Drive.
Participating shops include:
- Wilson Street Mercantile (222 E. Wilson St.)
- The Batavia Boardwalk Shops (114 E. Wilson St.)
- The Tea Tree (29 N. River St.)
- CatTalpa Manor (10 E. Wilson St. Suite #2)
- Pretty Pages & MoJo Handbags Et-Cetera (2 E. Wilson St.)
- Paula’s Couture Consignment (4 1/2 W. Wilson St.)
- Red Hive Market (6 W. Wilson St.)
- Gun Barrel Coffee (2 W. Wilson St. Ste A3)
- Crybaby Wellness & Fat Sams for Pets (104 1st St.)
- Hearth & Hammer (160 First St.)
- Kiss the Sky (180 First St.)
- New Moon Vegan (119 S. Batavia Ave.)
- Thrown Threads (125 S. Batavia Ave.)
- Farmdog Flowers (239 W. Wilson St.)
To see a full list of events and activities, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/holidaysneakpeek/.