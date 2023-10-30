Downtown Batavia to host holiday ‘sneak peek’ event

Shops in downtown Batavia are getting ready for the holidays and are hosting a “sneak peek” shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to a news release from Batavia MainStreet, the event will feature live music, complimentary sweet and savory treats, delicious drinks and make & take gifts available at various locations. Wilson Street Mercantile will have a hot cocoa and candle bar, The Tea Tree will host tea tastings, Paula’s Couture Consignment will have a fashion show, Thrown Threads will have paint your own pottery and macrame make & take and much more.

Paula’s Couture Consignment will also be collecting donations throughout town for the Batavia Access Toy Drive.

Participating shops include:

Wilson Street Mercantile (222 E. Wilson St.)

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops (114 E. Wilson St.)

The Tea Tree (29 N. River St.)

CatTalpa Manor (10 E. Wilson St. Suite #2)

Pretty Pages & MoJo Handbags Et-Cetera (2 E. Wilson St.)

Paula’s Couture Consignment (4 1/2 W. Wilson St.)

Red Hive Market (6 W. Wilson St.)

Gun Barrel Coffee (2 W. Wilson St. Ste A3)

Crybaby Wellness & Fat Sams for Pets (104 1st St.)

Hearth & Hammer (160 First St.)

Kiss the Sky (180 First St.)

New Moon Vegan (119 S. Batavia Ave.)

Thrown Threads (125 S. Batavia Ave.)

Farmdog Flowers (239 W. Wilson St.)

To see a full list of events and activities, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/holidaysneakpeek/.