October 30, 2023
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsCalendar
The Scene

Downtown Batavia to host holiday ‘sneak peek’ event

By Shaw Local News Network
Downtown Batavia businesses, including the Boardwalk Shops (pictured) will host a holiday sneak peek shopping event on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Batavia Boardwalk Shops Downtown Batavia businesses, including the Boardwalk Shops (pictured) will host a holiday sneak peek shopping event on Thursday, Nov. 9. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

Shops in downtown Batavia are getting ready for the holidays and are hosting a “sneak peek” shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to a news release from Batavia MainStreet, the event will feature live music, complimentary sweet and savory treats, delicious drinks and make & take gifts available at various locations. Wilson Street Mercantile will have a hot cocoa and candle bar, The Tea Tree will host tea tastings, Paula’s Couture Consignment will have a fashion show, Thrown Threads will have paint your own pottery and macrame make & take and much more.

Paula’s Couture Consignment will also be collecting donations throughout town for the Batavia Access Toy Drive.

Participating shops include:

  • Wilson Street Mercantile (222 E. Wilson St.)
  • The Batavia Boardwalk Shops (114 E. Wilson St.)
  • The Tea Tree (29 N. River St.)
  • CatTalpa Manor (10 E. Wilson St. Suite #2)
  • Pretty Pages & MoJo Handbags Et-Cetera (2 E. Wilson St.)
  • Paula’s Couture Consignment (4 1/2 W. Wilson St.)
  • Red Hive Market (6 W. Wilson St.)
  • Gun Barrel Coffee (2 W. Wilson St. Ste A3)
  • Crybaby Wellness & Fat Sams for Pets (104 1st St.)
  • Hearth & Hammer (160 First St.)
  • Kiss the Sky (180 First St.)
  • New Moon Vegan (119 S. Batavia Ave.)
  • Thrown Threads (125 S. Batavia Ave.)
  • Farmdog Flowers (239 W. Wilson St.)

To see a full list of events and activities, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/holidaysneakpeek/.

A&EKane County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois