Vietnam vet and Joliet resident Tony Arellano serves his country and community

Joe Belman (left), a World War II veteran, and Tony Arellano (right), a Vietnam War veteran, seen this year at a Memorial Day service at the Joliet Jewish Congregation in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Tony Arellano, a Vietnam War U.S. Navy veteran with a history of service to his community, has been getting his share of recognition this year.

Not that he’s sought it.

“I really don’t have a glowing life,” he said. “I’m a day-to-day person. It’s my pleasure to serve the community.”

Arellano was one of four grand marshals in the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Joliet, which paid special tribute to Mexican-Americans who have served their country.

He was inducted into the Joliet Hall of Pride in August and also received the Rotary Club of Joliet Silver Eagle Award for community service.

Tony Arellano, senior vice commander, speaks at a past Veterans Day service at American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Since graduating from Joliet Central High School in 1961, Arellano’s pursuit of happiness has coincided with service to his country and community.

Arellano immediately enlisted in the Navy to see the world.

And he actually did, traveling to much of the world during his four years in the Navy,

Arellano also saw action in Vietnam in 1965.

On that tour, he was on a heavy cruiser that moved along the coast of Vietnam, shelling the shore at times and also serving as a rescue point to American pilots returning from bombing missions.

Tony Arellano, senior vice commander, wears his Post 1080 hat during a past Veterans Day service at American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Arellano was an air controller, guiding the pilots who would crash into the sea in hopes of rescue when in distress.

“The pilots didn’t always survive,” he said.

Arellano was the child or Mexican immigrants. He was born in Sinton, Texas, where his only memory is “never having shoes” until his parents moved to Joliet to work in the steel mills when he was 3 years old.

He graduated from Joliet Central High School in three years after taking summer classes. He was eager to get out and see the world.

That led to his enlistment in the Navy.

“I was fortunate to be one of those who got to see the world,” Arellano said.

That experience eventually helped Arellano when he became a teacher in Joliet grade schools, teaching English to children from around the world.

First, he went to work for ComEd, where his job in public relations included arranging work for special-needs students, an experience that has led to one of Arellano’s two major pursuits in community service.

“One thing I learned is that people with disabilities were vastly underrated in their abilities,” he said.

Arellano was a founding member when the Joliet Committee on Citizens with Disabilities was formed in 1991 and has continued to serve. Today, he is chairman of the committee.

Arellano also has been a steady advocate for veterans.

He is the post commander at Cantigny Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 367 in Joliet and is the senior vice commander at American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet.

Tony Arellano (left) and Joe Belman were grand marshals of the city of Joliet Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade in September. (Laurie Fanelli)

Arellano gladly accepts speaking engagements when asked to participate in events honoring Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

His message typically emphasizes that the days are not commemorated for celebration but for remembrance.

Arellano noted that Memorial Day in particular is held to remember those who died in war, and Veterans Day also remembers those who fought in war.

“As an individual, you don’t feel that you should be honored, but you should be remembered that you were part of the forces that preserved the freedoms that we have today,” he said.

Arellano remembers Veterans Day parades that were held when he was a youth in Joliet. He said those parades motivated his decision to join the Navy.

Veterans Day events have diminished over the years.

But Arellano emphasized that American Legion Post 1080 holds an event at its post at 2625 Ingalls Ave. in Joliet.

He encouraged people to come to the ceremony.

“Serving in the military is not a whole bunch of glory. It’s a job,” Arellano said. “But when you take part of your life serving other people, that’s the reason they need to be remembered for their sacrifice.”