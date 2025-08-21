Mexican Independence Day Parade in Joliet will recognize ‘community impact’

Caballeros, horses, musicians and floats and more were part of the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Joliet in 2021. (Bob Okon)

Details for the Sept. 13 return of the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Joliet were announced Wednesday.

The Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade has a 60-plus year tradition in the city. But the parade was not held last year.

The city issued a news release on Wednesday announcing details for the return of the parade.

“The event is being organized through a collaborative effort involving the former Fiestas Patrias Joliet Committee, the Joliet City Center Partnership, and a newly formed committee of Hispanic community leaders chaired by Joliet District 4 Councilman Cesar Cardenas,” the release stated.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. and take place on Collins Street.

It will feature four grand marshals who “represent courage, sacrifice and community impact,” according to the release.

The last Mexican Independence Day Parade in Joliet was held downtown in 2023. (Felix Sarver)

They are:

• Joe Belman, 101-year-old Army veteran from World War II

• Tony Arellano, a Vietnam War veteran and community advocate for veterans and the disabled

• Retired Joliet police Lt. George Hernandez

• José Duenez Sr., the father of Staff Sgt. José Duenez Jr., who died this year in an Army training mission

“The grand marshals will ride together on a dedicated parade float, escorted by the Joliet Police Honor Guard, who will lead the procession and render formal salutes at key heritage markers along the parade route,” the release stated.

The stops will be at the statue of World War II hero Sgt. Sator Sanchez at Collins and Ohio streets and at Collins and Jackson streets for a salute to World War II veteran and parade founder Don Navor Rodriguez.

“This parade is about more than celebration—it’s about gratitude,” Cardenas said in the release. “The men and families we honor this year have given so much to our community and our country. As we gather together for Fiestas Patrias, we celebrate their legacy while also passing on the pride of our heritage to the next generation.”

More information about the parade is available at the City Center Partnership website, jolietccp.com/parade.