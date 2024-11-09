Thank you letters to The Herald-News area veterans

Terrence P. Ruettiger: My brother, Terrence Ruettiger, spent 15 months in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne. He achieved the rank of Sergeant even though he had no prior experience with firearms. He received numerous medals including the Purple Heart. Thanks for your bravery under unimaginable conditions and for making our family so very proud of you. Dennis Ruettiger

George Graske: Thank you George for serving two years in Philadelphia in a dry dock on a ship repairing it. Judy Graske

Terry Edward Kaiser: Thank you, Dad, for your service to our country. Thank you for instilling in us the importance of respecting our nation’s flag, and those who have served. Tracy Kaiser

John R. Biksacky: Thank you Dad for selfless time in the military. We love and miss you. Kristen Koppers

Mark Leonard Fumagalli: Thank You. Mark Fumagalli

Wayne E. Rickerson: Thank You Dad for your service we are honored and grateful for your time and dedication to the Seabees. Scott Rickerson

Steven Glenn Hester, Jr.: Steven is my oldest son, he joined the Army delayed entry program. He left for boot camp in 2000. He has been to Korea twice, Alaska twice also to Germany. But he was deployed to Iraq three times. He made a career out of his choice and never regretted it. He retired in 2020 with the rank of SR Human Resources Sergeant. Thank you for making your family proud! Thank you for putting your life on the line and all the sacrifices you have made. Shelly Hester

1951 Joliet National Guard It was the year 1951. In Joliet, there was a group of young men, who were members of the National Guard. There were two groups, Headquarters and G Companies. They met once a week and in the summer went to Wisconsin Camp to train for whatever they were called to do! They were activated and sent to a California Camp for training and sent overseas to Korea as needed. These young men soon found out what war was! We thank these young men and all other Veterans for their service. Marian Koppen