New Lenox VFW trustee says veteran assistance still ‘sorely needed’

Bill Klee, a Vietnam veteran, poses for a photo at the VFW 9545 on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Bill Klee is a Vietnam War veteran who continues to help other veterans at the Harry E. Anderson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9545 in New Lenox.

Klee, 73, is a trustee at the VFW Post who helps run the bingo and the fish fry. Klee said the bingo and the fish fry are the third and second largest revenue producer for the organization at 323 Old Hickory Road. The largest revenue producer is the bar.

“We’re trying as hard as possible to reach out to veterans that need help, get them some immediate help without going through the bureaucracy of the [Veterans Affairs],” Klee said.

Klee said combat veterans, including those who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, continue to struggle with their experiences during times of war.

“It’s sorely needed out there to help veterans at any time,” Klee said.

Klee said veterans like himself still have dreams that never go away.

“You don’t forget those moments. You don’t forget those friends that didn’t come back or came back with fewer parts that they went over with,” Klee said.

The VFW post also raises money for Headstrong Project through the annual Warriors Walk in New Lenox, Klee said. The Headstrong Project is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health treatment and works to prevent suicide among veterans.

Frank Novak, a quartermaster for the New Lenox VFW post, said Klee has been instrumental in straightening out their point of sale system and has made many contributions to the organization.

“He’s pretty meticulous and very knowledgeable when it comes to accounting,” Novak said.

Klee said the VFW post is a philanthropic organization that is dedicated to helping veterans and the community as much as possible.

“It’s open to everyone. It’s a fun place and we have good people there,” Klee said.