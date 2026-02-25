The Herald-News area girls state wrestling preview

DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez and Lincoln-Way’s McKenzie Steinke compete in the 100 lb finals during the Minooka Girls Wrestling Thanksgiving Throwdown competition at Minooka High School on Nov. 26, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The fifth IHSA girls state wrestling tournament is this weekend and as per usual, there are a ton of wrestlers from the Herald-News area to keep an eye on.

While state previews are normally broken down by classification, girls wrestling remains separated strictly by weight class. So, that’s how the breakdown will go.

Just one wrestler from the area will be participating in the 100-pound bracket. Lincoln-Way freshman McKenzie Steinke (40-9) enters as the 16th seed and will face off against top seed Alex Gregorio-Perez of DeKalb in a tough draw.

Copy and paste that scenario into the 105-pound bracket. Another Lincoln-Way freshman (Emmy Hoselton, also 40-9) facing off against the top seed of the class, this time in Rockford East’s Saya Hongmoungkhoune. No other locals qualified at 105.

At 110 sees a potentially interesting matchup as eighth seeded Angelina Nettey (20-7) of Plainfield East will battle Sunny Aitzemkour, the ninth seed out of New Trier.

Things get very interesting at 115. Lincoln-Way’s Zoe Dempsey (45-2) has been one of the top wrestlers in the area since her freshman season and this year has been her best yet. She enters the tournament as the number one seed, beginning with a battle against Aaliyah Vazquez of Warren.

Dempsey has finished every year on the podium including third last year, but she’s yet to capture the gold. She’ll be aiming to end her high school career on top for the first time.

“I’m very grateful to have done what I love the past four years,” Dempsey said. “I love representing my school and I feel like I’m getting better every year. ...The biggest key is to keep my head in every match.”

There will be no local representative at 120, but 125 is the most well-represented bracket for the area.

The story starts with top-seeded Samantha Greisen (41-4) of Seneca. The senior finished sixth at state two years ago but didn’t make the podium in 2024. She’ll be looking to take home the top prize this season. She starts her journey with a contest against Olive Linhorst of Edwardsville.

Joining her in the race for gold is Molly O’Connor (41-9) of Lemont, She’s the ninth seed and will start off against eighth-seeded Mary Minogue of Libertyville.

Fifth seed Caleigh Nicholson (37-12) of Lincoln-Way rounds out the group as she faces off against 12 seed Ariella Dobin of Glenbrook North.

It’s another 16-vs-1 match at 130. Sabina Charlebois (36-7) of Minooka will look to take down one seed Sydney Cannon of Mt. Zion.

The area’s best chance for a championship comes from the wrestler who has brought it home in back-to-back years. The 135 bracket is repped by senior Claudia Heeney (38-3) of Lockport, who will look to make it a three-peat this year before moving on to college wrestling.

Heeney is the top seed and will battle Tamya Terry of Urbana to begin. While the favorite going in, Heeney has maintained throughout the year that she’s taking it one match at a time.

“The best thing to do is always keep working on my feet,” she said. “Working as much as I can and tweaking little things on top and bottom will help me prepare for my next match.”

She won’t be alone, though. After finishing in fourth place last year, Dwight’s Avery Crouch (29-1) is back for her sophomore go around. She’s the fifth seed and will take on Mercedes Carrassoco to start.

Izabel Barrera (34-4) of Joliet Central is the 10 seed and will face Addyson Bailey of Collinsville.

Fourth seed Ezra Rodriguez (39-4) from Minooka will face Zoe Bloyd of Quincy to start at 140 while Lincoln-Way’s Abby Kunz (41-8) is the 14 seed facing third seed Tyanna Jackson of Warren.

Lincoln-Way’s Ella Giertuga (36-7) is the 12 seed at 145 and takes on Eila Barbour of Lane to start.

No one made it at 155, but at 170 Lincoln-Way’s Riley Depolo (37-7) will battle Janylah Holman of Cahokia and three seed Layla Spann (44-0) of Plainfield South will take on Iy`Jah Grant of Champaign Central.

Kimyra Patrick (43-5) of Plainfield South is the 13 seed at 190 and will battle Fenwick’s Valiere Franco. Lockport’s Sophie Kelner (40-10) is the 10 seed facing Lucia Terrazas of TF South.

Finally, the 235-pound bracket. Henessis Villagrana (38-4) of Romeoville is the eight seed taking on Jasmine Enriquez of Sycamore and Lockport’s Rebekah Ramirez (39-5) is the three seed fighting Savannah Trevino of Belvidere.

The state tournament is Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington.