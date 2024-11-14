LIV Golf, Bolingbrook announce return of series to Bolingbrook Golf Club

Bolingbrook announced they will be hosting another LIV Golf event at Bolingbrook Golf Club in 2025. (Gary Middendorf)

The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club announced today the return of LIV Golf Chicago to Bolingbrook Golf Club, Aug. 8-10, 2025. The tournament will bring another star-studded field of international golfers to Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second consecutive year.

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful 2024 tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club which saw record crowds over the three-day tournament who were treated to Legion XIII captain and individual champion Jon Rahm winning by three strokes with a score of 199 (-11).

“We are excited to welcome the eyes of the golf world and LIV Golf Tour back to Bolingbrook Golf Club and the Village of Bolingbrook in the upcoming 2025 season,” said Village of Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta. “The 2024 LIV Golf Chicago event was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on that momentum to bring another world-class event to our community.”

Designed by famed architect Arthur Hills and partner Steve Forrest, Bolingbrook Golf Club – located just 30 miles from downtown Chicago – features a 156-yard island green on its signature 15th hole. The 7,104-yard layout offers rolling fairways and elevated greens winding around seven lakes.

Tickets and sponsorship information will be available at a later date.