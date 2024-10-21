The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Oct. 20-Oct. 26

Providence Catholic's Broden Mackert runs for a big gain during a conference game against Niles Notre Dame. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Monday, October 21

Girls volleyball: Downers Grove South at Providence, Princeton at Morris, Serena at Seneca, 6 p.m.; Joliet Central at IMSA, 6:30 p.m.; Dwight at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBD

Tuesday, October 22

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Joliet West, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Andrew, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, Plainfield North at Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Minooka, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, Yorkville at Plainfield East, 5:30 p.m.; Lemont at T.F. North, Morris at Kaneland, Peotone at Herscher, Reed-Custer at Lisle, Rosary at Joliet Catholic, Streator at Wilmington, 6 p.m.; Coal City at Manteno, 6:15 p.m.; Woodland at Dwight, 6:30 p.m.; Seneca at Putnam County, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: M2: (3) Lincoln-Way Central vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, 4 p.m.; M2: (1) Lemont vs. Winner M1 at Class 2A Lemont Regional; M2: (1) Naperville North vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A East Aurora Regional, 4:30 p.m.; M2: (2) Plainfield Central vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Marmion Regional, 5 p.m.; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 1A Coal City Regional; M2: (2) Lockport vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Lockport Regional, 6 p.m.; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 1A Momence Regional; M2: (5) Bolingbrook vs. (11) Plainfield North at Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional; M2: (3) Normal Community vs. (7) Minooka at Class 3A Normal Community Regional, 6:30 p.m.; M1: (4) Providence vs. (13) Goode at Class 2A Providence Regional; M2: (6) Waubonsie Valley vs. (10) Romeoville at Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming: Morris at Kankakee, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

Girls volleyball: Marist at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: M2: (1) Lincoln-Way East vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Marist Regional, 5 p.m.; M3: (7) Lincoln-Way West vs. (9) Oak Lawn Richards at Class 3A Lockport Regional, 6 p.m.; M2: (5) Marian Catholic vs. (12) Morris at Class 2A Providence Regional; 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 24

Football: Lemont at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Joliet West at Oswego, Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Richards at Lincoln-Way Central, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, Wilmington at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.; Providence at Montini, Sycamore at Morris, 6 p.m.; Serena at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.; Dwight at St. Bede, Roanoke-Benson at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 25

Football: Morris at Byron Center (Mich.), 6 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Minooka, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Dwight at Ottawa Marquette, Durand-Pecatonica at Seneca, Herscher at Peotone, Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Lisle at Reed-Custer, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Manteno at Coal City, Naperville Central at Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Rich Township at Lincoln-Way Central, Streator at Wilmington, Yorkville at Plainfield North, 7 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Downers Grove South at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.;

Boys soccer: M1: Winner Momence Regional vs. Winner Chicago Christian Regional at Class 1A Manteno Sectional, M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 2A Lemont Regional, 4:30 p.m.; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A East Aurora Regional, M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Lockport Regional; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Marmion Regional, 6 p.m.; M2: Winner Illinois Lutheran Regional vs. WInner Coal City Regional at Class 1A Manteno Sectional, 6:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet (Diving), 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 26

Girls volleyball: Peotone at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lockport at Lyons Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys soccer: M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, 10 a.m.; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional, 11 a.m.; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 3A Normal Community Regional, 11 a.m.; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Marist Regional, noon; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, 2 p.m.; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 2A Providence Regional, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming: Joliet, Morris, Plainfield at SPC Conference Meet at Oswego East, 9 a.m.; Lemont at SSC Blue Division Conference Meet, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet