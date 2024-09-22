The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Sept. 22-Sept.28

Monday, September 23

Girls flag football: Joliet Central at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Plainfield East at East Aurora, 5:30 p.m.; Dwight at Donovan, Lincoln-Way East at Joliet Catholic, Seneca at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Morris at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Joliet Central, 6 p.m.; Blue Island Eisenhower at Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Providence at CCL Conference Championship, 7 a.m; Joliet Catholic at ESCC Championship, 8 a.m.; Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Illinois Central Eight Tournament at Wolf Creek, 10 a.m.; Joliet, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Minooka Invitational, 1 p.m.; Dwight at GCMS, Prairie Central at Seneca, 4 p.m.; Lemont at SSC Conference Meet, Morris at Interstate Eight Conference Meet, TBD

Girls golf: Joliet Catholic at ESCC Championship, 9 a.m.; Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer at Illinois Central Eight Tournament at Wolf Creek, 10 a.m.; Dwight at GCMS, Plainfield North at Hinsdale South, Shepard at Providence, 4 p.m.; Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Minooka at Providence, 4 p.m.; Coal City at Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way East at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

Girls flag football: Hinsdale South at Joliet West, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Stagg at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.; Carmel at Joliet Catholic, DePaul Prep at Providence, Lemont at Oak Forest, Minooka at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Morris at Ottawa, Peotone at Wilmington, 6 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:15 p.m.; Grant Park at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: De La Salle at Providence, Joliet West at Yorkville, Minooka at Oswego, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Lincooln-Way Central at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.; Oswego East at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lockport at Sandburg, 6:15 p.m.; Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer at Rivals Cup, TBD

Boys golf: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Tournament, 8 a.m.; Momence, Wilmington at Dwight, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf: Dwight, Sandwich at Coal City, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Tournament, TBD

Boys cross country: Kankakee, Southland Prep at Peotone; Seneca at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Kankakee, Southland Prep at Peotone; Seneca at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Oswego, Plainfield Central at Minooka, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.; Carmel at Joliet Catholic, Kankakee at Coal City, Kaneland at Morris, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Mother McAuley at Providence, T.F. North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lemont at Richards, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Girls volleyball: Lockport at Oswego East, 5:30 p.m.; Dwight at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Marist, Morris at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.; Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer at Rivals Cup, TBD

Boys golf: Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tourney, 9 a.m.; Illinois Lutheran at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Bolingbrook, Joliet, Minooka, Plainfield East at SPC Conference Meet at Wedgewood, 7:30 a.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, 9 a.m.; Morris at Ottawa Invitational, 1 p.m.; Beecher at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, TBD

Girls tennis: Lincoln-Way West at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Morris, Plainfield East at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

Girls flag football: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Joliet West, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, Joliet Central at Plainfield East, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego at Plainfield South, Oswego East at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Donovan, Herscher at Peotone, Joliet West at Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Blue Island Eisenhower, Lisle at Reed-Custer, Plano at Morris, Wilmington at Streator, 6 p.m.; Manteno at Coal City, 6:15 p.m.; Midland at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Minooka at Romeoville, Oswego at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Providence at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15 p.m.; Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer at Rivals Cup, Providence at Great River Classic in Bettendorf, Iowa, TBD

Boys golf: Coal City at Pontiac Scramble; Dwight, Morris, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Seneca, Wilmington at Dwight Invitational, 1 p.m.

Girls golf: Providence at GCAC Championship, 8:30 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Riverside-Brookfield, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Sandburg, Morris at West Aurora, 5 p.m.

Friday, September 27

Football: Naperville North at Lockport, 6 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Seneca, Bolingbrook at Yorkville, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Coal City at Peotone, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Kaneland at Morris, Lincoln-Way West at Naperville Central, Oswego East at Minooka, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Romeoville, T.F. North at Lemont, Walther Christian at Dwight, Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, Plainfield North at Oswego, 7:30 p.m.; Providence at St. Francis, TBA

Boys soccer: Romeoville at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Great River Classic at Bettendorf, Iowa, TBD

Boys golf: Bolingbrook, Joliet, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Providence, Reed-Custer, Romeoville at Will County Invitational, 12:30 p.m.; Lockport at University High Invitational, 1 p.m.; Wilmington at St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg Invitational (Diving), Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational (Diving), Plainfield at West Chicago Invitational, 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Football: Joliet West at Joliet Central, noon

Girls volleyball: Downers Grove North, Lincoln-Way East, Moline at Joliet West Quad; Morris, Reed-Custer at Lady Comet Classic, 9 a.m.; Joliet Central at Intrinsic Charter, 10 a.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington, Peotone at Watseka Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer: Andrew at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, 11 a.m.; Morris at Ottawa, noon; West Aurora at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer at Rivals Cup, Providence at Great River Classic in Bettendorf, Iowa, TBD

Boys golf: Morris at Ryder Cup Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Providence at Grayslake Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lockport at Arnie’s Cup in Edwardsville, 11 a.m.

Girls golf: Minooka at Naperville North Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way East, Providence, Romeoville at Tinley Park Invitational, 8 a.m.; Minooka, Plainfield Central at Schaumburg Invitational; Plainfield East at Bartlett Invitational; Plainfield North at Palatine Invitational, 9 a.m.; Dwight, Peotone at Herscher Invitational, 10 a.m.; Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at the Round Barn Invitational, 1:15 p.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet Central, Lemont, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Providence, Romeoville at Tinley Park Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lockport, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Palatine Invitational, Minooka, Plainfield Central at Schaumburg Invitational; Plainfield East at Bartlett Invitational, 9 a.m.; Dwight, Peotone at Herscher Invitational, 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook, Coal City, Lemont, Morris, Plainfield North, Romeoville at Lemont Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Lincoln-Way West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Joliet Catholic at Jacobs Invitational, TBD

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Downers Grove South Invitational, 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg Invitational, Plainfield at West Chicago Invitational, 11 a.m.