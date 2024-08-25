August 25, 2024
The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Aug. 25-Aug. 31

By Steve Soucie and J.T. Pedelty
Aurora Rosary Kayla Garcia and Morris's Zara Lugo compete in the Class 2A State Cross Country race on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Aurora Rosary's Kayla Garcia (942) and Morris' Zara Lugo (1196) compete in the 2023 Class 2A State Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, August 26

Girls volleyball: Plainfield East at Wheaton-Warrenville South, St. Laurence at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Grace Christian, Hall at Seneca, Morris at Manteno, 6 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Serena, Tri-Point at Dwight, 6:45 p.m.; Coal City at Prairie Central, Grant Park at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bishop McNamara at Peotone, East Aurora at Romeoville, Lyons at Plainfield North, Providence at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Grant Park at Coal City, Morris at Manteno, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: Coal City, Dwight, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Seneca at Seneca Invitational, 1 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Andrew; Minooka, Romeoville at Plainfield Central; Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Coal City, Peotone, Seneca at Seneca Invitational, 1 p.m.; El Paso-Gridley at Dwight, Joliet at Plainfield East, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Providence at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Richards, St. Laurence at Lockport, Yorkville at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield East at Yorkville Invitational, 6:45 p.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield East at Yorkville Invitational, 6:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Plainfield Central at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27

Girls flag football: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central, Lemont at Hinsdale South, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.; Grace Christian at Peotone, Joliet Catholic at Mother McAuley, Lyons at Lockport, Pontiac at Morris, Streator at Dwight, 6 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Minooka, Downers Grove South at Plainfield East, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Glenbard East, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Windy City Classic, TBD

Boys golf: Joliet, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Oswego Panther Scramble, 2 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Benet, 3 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:45 p.m.

Girls golf: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Oswego East at Joliet, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Andrew Invitational, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Princeton, Seneca at LaSalle-Peru, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Preseason Meet, TBA

Girls cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Preseason Meet, TBA

Girls tennis: Minooka at Morris, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Addison Trail at Plainfield Central, Joliet Catholic at Marist, Lemont at Reavis, Lincoln-Way Central at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Evergreen Park, Tinley Park at Lemont; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central; Plainfield, West Aurora at Waubonsie Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Girls volleyball: Joliet West at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6 p.m.; Peotone at Seneca, Reed-Custer at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Oswego at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Bolingbrook at Larkin Golf Invitational, 1 p.m.; Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 3 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Oswego East at Plainfield North; Joliet, Plainfield Central at Plainfield South; Joliet Catholic at Providence; Plainfield East, Yorkville at Minooka; Romeoville at Oswego, Streator at Seneca, 4 p.m.; Peotone at Reed-Custer, 4:15 p.m.; Morris, Sandburg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Lady Cat Cup, 2:30 p.m.; Marist at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet Central, Providence at Providence Celtic Conditioner, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight, Morris, Seneca at Morris Early Bird Invitational. 5:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Dwight, Morris, Seneca at Morris Early Bird Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Celtic Conditioner, 5:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Coal City, Joliet Catholic at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Girls flag football: Joliet West at Yorkville, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Joliet Central at Bloom, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet West at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lyons, Morris at Coal City, 6 p.m.; Lowpoint-Washburn at Dwight, 6:30 p.m.; Henry at Seneca, Wilmington at Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, Providence at Westmont, Reed-Custer at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Island Eisenhower at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Coal City, 6 p.m.; Plainfield Central at South Elgin, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Windy City Classic, Morris at War on 34; TBA

Boys golf: Henry, Marquette at Dwight; Neuqua Valley at Plainfield North; 4 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:15 p.m.; Coal City, Chesterton (Ind.) at Wilmington, Lisle at Peotone, Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 3 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Plainfield South, 3:30 p.m.; Providence at Benet, 3:45 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego East, El Paso-Gridley, Seneca at Prairie Central; Yorkville at Joliet, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.; Minooka at Romeoville, 4:45 p.m.

Boys cross country: Naperville North, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, Joliet Central vs. Joliet West at Joliet Junior College, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard Pre-Conference Meet, TBD

Girls cross country: Naperville North, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard Pre-Conference Meet, TBD

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central; Crete-Monee, Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West; Minooka at Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Romeoville at Joliet, 4 p.m.; Morris at Coal City, 4:15 p.m.; Argo at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way West at Joliet, 5 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football: Joliet Central at Stagg, Plainfield North at Lockport, 6 p.m.; Joliet West at Shepard, Lincoln-Way West at Blue Island Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield East, Chicago Hope at Wilmington, Coal City at Morris, El Paso-Gridley at Reed-Custer; Homewood-Flossmoor at Bolingbrook, Iowa City at Joliet Catholic, Minooka at Rock Island, Noble/Muchin at Peotone, Oak Lawn at Romeoville, Plainfield South at Yorkville, Providence at Wheaton North, Seneca at Tremont, Waukegan at Plainfield Central, 7 p.m.; Lemont at Libertyville, Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles East, Maine South at Lincoln-Way East, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Plainfield South at Bremen Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Metea Valley Tournament; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Tournament, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Windy City Classic; Peotone, Romeoville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, TBD

Boys golf: Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Oswego; Grant Park, Peotone at Momence, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Coal City at LaSalle-Peru Invitational, 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Football: Dakota at Dwight, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Tournament; Morris, Providence, Seneca, Wilmington at Wilmington Tournament, 8 a.m.; Coal City at Ottawa Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lemont at Metea Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Minooka at Normal Community, noon; Batavia at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.; Plainfield North at Waubonsie Valley, 2 p.m.; Coal City at Somonauk Shootout, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Windy City Classic, Morris, Reed-Custer at War on 34; Peotone, Romeoville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, TBD

Boys golf: Dwight in Livingston County Invitational at Pontiac, 9 a.m.; Seneca at Putnam County Scramble, 10 a.m.; Lockport at Glenbard West Quad, 2 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central at Oregon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield South at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Showdown, 10:30 a.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet Central, Romeoville at Andrew Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Minooka, Plainfield South at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Showdown, 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook, Joliet West at Joliet West Quad; Lemont at Downers Grove South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Coal City at LaSalle-Peru Invitational, 8:30 p.m.; Carmel, Providence at Marian Catholic; Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Bradley-Bourbonnais Quad, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Lemont at Leyden Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield at Lockport Invitational, 10 a.m.

