The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Aug. 25-Aug. 31

Monday, August 26

Girls volleyball: Plainfield East at Wheaton-Warrenville South, St. Laurence at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Grace Christian, Hall at Seneca, Morris at Manteno, 6 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Serena, Tri-Point at Dwight, 6:45 p.m.; Coal City at Prairie Central, Grant Park at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bishop McNamara at Peotone, East Aurora at Romeoville, Lyons at Plainfield North, Providence at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Grant Park at Coal City, Morris at Manteno, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: Coal City, Dwight, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Seneca at Seneca Invitational, 1 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Andrew; Minooka, Romeoville at Plainfield Central; Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Coal City, Peotone, Seneca at Seneca Invitational, 1 p.m.; El Paso-Gridley at Dwight, Joliet at Plainfield East, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Providence at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Richards, St. Laurence at Lockport, Yorkville at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield East at Yorkville Invitational, 6:45 p.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield East at Yorkville Invitational, 6:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Plainfield Central at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27

Girls flag football: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central, Lemont at Hinsdale South, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.; Grace Christian at Peotone, Joliet Catholic at Mother McAuley, Lyons at Lockport, Pontiac at Morris, Streator at Dwight, 6 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Minooka, Downers Grove South at Plainfield East, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Glenbard East, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Windy City Classic, TBD

Boys golf: Joliet, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Oswego Panther Scramble, 2 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Benet, 3 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:45 p.m.

Girls golf: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Oswego East at Joliet, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Andrew Invitational, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Princeton, Seneca at LaSalle-Peru, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Preseason Meet, TBA

Girls cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Preseason Meet, TBA

Girls tennis: Minooka at Morris, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Addison Trail at Plainfield Central, Joliet Catholic at Marist, Lemont at Reavis, Lincoln-Way Central at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Evergreen Park, Tinley Park at Lemont; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central; Plainfield, West Aurora at Waubonsie Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Girls volleyball: Joliet West at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6 p.m.; Peotone at Seneca, Reed-Custer at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Oswego at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Bolingbrook at Larkin Golf Invitational, 1 p.m.; Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 3 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Oswego East at Plainfield North; Joliet, Plainfield Central at Plainfield South; Joliet Catholic at Providence; Plainfield East, Yorkville at Minooka; Romeoville at Oswego, Streator at Seneca, 4 p.m.; Peotone at Reed-Custer, 4:15 p.m.; Morris, Sandburg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Lady Cat Cup, 2:30 p.m.; Marist at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet Central, Providence at Providence Celtic Conditioner, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight, Morris, Seneca at Morris Early Bird Invitational. 5:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Dwight, Morris, Seneca at Morris Early Bird Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Celtic Conditioner, 5:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Coal City, Joliet Catholic at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Girls flag football: Joliet West at Yorkville, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Joliet Central at Bloom, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet West at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lyons, Morris at Coal City, 6 p.m.; Lowpoint-Washburn at Dwight, 6:30 p.m.; Henry at Seneca, Wilmington at Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, Providence at Westmont, Reed-Custer at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Island Eisenhower at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Coal City, 6 p.m.; Plainfield Central at South Elgin, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Windy City Classic, Morris at War on 34; TBA

Boys golf: Henry, Marquette at Dwight; Neuqua Valley at Plainfield North; 4 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:15 p.m.; Coal City, Chesterton (Ind.) at Wilmington, Lisle at Peotone, Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 3 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Plainfield South, 3:30 p.m.; Providence at Benet, 3:45 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego East, El Paso-Gridley, Seneca at Prairie Central; Yorkville at Joliet, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.; Minooka at Romeoville, 4:45 p.m.

Boys cross country: Naperville North, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, Joliet Central vs. Joliet West at Joliet Junior College, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard Pre-Conference Meet, TBD

Girls cross country: Naperville North, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard Pre-Conference Meet, TBD

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central; Crete-Monee, Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West; Minooka at Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Romeoville at Joliet, 4 p.m.; Morris at Coal City, 4:15 p.m.; Argo at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way West at Joliet, 5 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football: Joliet Central at Stagg, Plainfield North at Lockport, 6 p.m.; Joliet West at Shepard, Lincoln-Way West at Blue Island Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield East, Chicago Hope at Wilmington, Coal City at Morris, El Paso-Gridley at Reed-Custer; Homewood-Flossmoor at Bolingbrook, Iowa City at Joliet Catholic, Minooka at Rock Island, Noble/Muchin at Peotone, Oak Lawn at Romeoville, Plainfield South at Yorkville, Providence at Wheaton North, Seneca at Tremont, Waukegan at Plainfield Central, 7 p.m.; Lemont at Libertyville, Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles East, Maine South at Lincoln-Way East, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Plainfield South at Bremen Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Metea Valley Tournament; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Tournament, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Windy City Classic; Peotone, Romeoville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, TBD

Boys golf: Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Oswego; Grant Park, Peotone at Momence, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Coal City at LaSalle-Peru Invitational, 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Football: Dakota at Dwight, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Tournament; Morris, Providence, Seneca, Wilmington at Wilmington Tournament, 8 a.m.; Coal City at Ottawa Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lemont at Metea Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Minooka at Normal Community, noon; Batavia at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.; Plainfield North at Waubonsie Valley, 2 p.m.; Coal City at Somonauk Shootout, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Windy City Classic, Morris, Reed-Custer at War on 34; Peotone, Romeoville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, TBD

Boys golf: Dwight in Livingston County Invitational at Pontiac, 9 a.m.; Seneca at Putnam County Scramble, 10 a.m.; Lockport at Glenbard West Quad, 2 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central at Oregon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country: Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield South at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Showdown, 10:30 a.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet Central, Romeoville at Andrew Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Minooka, Plainfield South at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Showdown, 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook, Joliet West at Joliet West Quad; Lemont at Downers Grove South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Coal City at LaSalle-Peru Invitational, 8:30 p.m.; Carmel, Providence at Marian Catholic; Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Bradley-Bourbonnais Quad, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Lemont at Leyden Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield at Lockport Invitational, 10 a.m.